George Clooney Explains How His Age Affects His Relationship With Amal Clooney

Watch : George Clooney's Twins Have Amal's Eyes

For George Clooney, life with wife Amal Clooney has been paradise.

Once known as Hollywood's most notorious bachelor, the Ticket to Paradise star is now happily married to the human rights lawyer—and dad to their 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. While it admittedly took George quite some time to settle down, tying the knot in 2014 at the age 53, he exclusively told E! News the long wait has provided him with a level of maturity that makes him the perfect partner for Amal, 44.

"We agree on most things," shared the actor, who once said that he and Amal had never been in an argument. "When you're 61, which apparently I am... As you get older, you're kind of looking at things a little differently."

As one example of "things people always worry about," George recalled that a younger man might "argue" with his wife about paint colors while renovating a house.

"Amal wants to paint the wall yellow," he reasoned. "And if I was younger, I feel like that's a stupid color. And now you just go, ‘I don't care. Who cares if a wall's yellow?'"