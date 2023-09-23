Why Everyone's Buying These 11 Must-Have Birthday Gifts For Libras

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Libra is the Cardinal Air sign that also happens to mark the beginning of autumn. It's represented by the scales, a symbol that honors the sign's true spirit. Known for balance, harmony, and being ever-so-unpredictable, fun-loving Libras know how to have a good time.

Whether they're relaxing on the sofa or charming the barista for kicks, they'll make the most of any situation. And though they're an Air sign, they'll look fire doing it. Sure, it might not be fair that they've got a head-to-toe lewk for just making a coffee run or walking the dog, but someone's got to, right? (Yes, according to them.)

Now that you know a little more about what the cosmos says about your BFF, read on to see what we suggest gifting the loving, luxe, and lavish Libras in your life. To know one is to love one. But you don't have to say it out loud — they already know it.