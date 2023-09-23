Why Everyone's Buying These 11 Must-Have Birthday Gifts For Libras

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Libra is the Cardinal Air sign that also happens to mark the beginning of autumn. It's represented by the scales, a symbol that honors the sign's true spirit. Known for balance, harmony, and being ever-so-unpredictable, fun-loving Libras know how to have a good time.
Whether they're relaxing on the sofa or charming the barista for kicks, they'll make the most of any situation. And though they're an Air sign, they'll look fire doing it. Sure, it might not be fair that they've got a head-to-toe lewk for just making a coffee run or walking the dog, but someone's got to, right? (Yes, according to them.)
Now that you know a little more about what the cosmos says about your BFF, read on to see what we suggest gifting the loving, luxe, and lavish Libras in your life. To know one is to love one. But you don't have to say it out loud — they already know it.
Joanna Buchanan Libra Hanging Ornament
This elegant ornament from home decor legend Joanna Buchanan encourages your Libra bestie to celebrate their sign long past the end of its official season.
Bandolier Hailey Side Slot Leather Crossbody
The balanced Libra loves her nights in and out alike. This chic crossbody case offers her minimalist, hands-free ease, allowing her to bring the necessities from bar to bar or room to room.
NuMe Vegan Tourmaline Hair Mask
This nourishing and replenishing (and vegan!) hair mask from NuMe is infused with actual tourmaline, the October birthstone thought to promote self-confidence.
Little Words Project Libra Bracelet
The "Libra" bracelet offers a whimsical way for one to wear their pride on their wrist any day of the week.
Fifth Sun Womens Libra Garfield T-Shirt
Celebrate the season with a throwback to '90s-style graphic tees that, in this case, feature the image of a beloved and grumpy cartoon cat. Ideal for the quirkier Libra in your life.
Maisonette Balance Beam
This petite balance beam designed for little Libras is a thoughtful gift for kids' birthday parties. Because, yes, you do have to bring a gift.
Snif Instant Karma Candle
This luxe candle's dark-meets-dreamy scent helps your Air sign bestie set the mood for any occasion — even if it's just being fab at home.
Soothi Astrology Zodiac Handmade Leather Journal
Gift a Libra a sophisticated and personalized journal for them to write down their private little thoughts that they'd definitely only think to themselves. Or say directly into a camera.
Sterling Forever 14K Gold-Plated Zodiac Charm Necklace
Alala Mirage Tank
Libras are known for their quest for balance and harmony, and as well as never being ones to blend in with the crowd. That makes the sweet Mirage the perfect foundational piece for any athleisure look.
Alala Mirage Tights
When you give a Libra a versatile and breezy tank, she's going to want a pair of trendy tights to wear with it.
