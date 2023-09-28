Kendall Jenner Explains What Led to Corey Gamble Feud

Watch : Kendall Jenner's Supermodel Evolution - See The Beginning!

Kendall Jenner is unpacking more than just her suitcase on this family trip.



In fact, not only did the model spend time with sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner during a recent getaway to Cabo—but much to everyone's surprise, she also bonded with mom Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble.



"I think hell froze over," Kris tells Kim during the Sept. 28 episode of The Kardashians, "because Corey and Kendall are chatting." And she wasn't the only one in shock, with Kim noting, "They haven't talked since Palm Springs."



In case you haven't been keeping up with their fiery family vacations, let's rewind a bit. In 2020, the Kardashian-Jenner crew took a trip together to Palm Springs. While there, Kendall and Kylie got into an explosive fight in a car after a night out, with Kendall accusing Corey of jumping in to yell and curse at her during the drama.



Not to mention, tensions only escalated from there, as Corey called Kendall "rude" and an "asshole" during a follow-up conversation.