Why Kendall Jenner Is Scared to Have Kids

Kendall Jenner is not quite ready to take on motherhood.
During the season four premiere of The Kardashians, Kendall revealed that her longtime battle with anxiety is one factor that's made her hesitant to grow her family.
When Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick asked the model about her anxiety, she responded, "Yeah, I've been really bad lately. It's one of the reasons why I'm actually scared to have children." (Last year, the 27-year-old explained that she's "struggled" with anxiety for years, telling Vogue, "It can have good and bad days.")
But while Kendall may be afraid of diving into mom life, she's not scared of putting down roots, saying in the Sept. 28 episode that she would describe herself as a relationship girl.
"I'm the worst single person ever, because I'm not going out. I'm not exploring anything. I just sit at home," shared Kendall, who has been linked to singer Bad Bunny since February. "But whatever. I don't chase—I attract."
She added, "I'm also really good at being independent. It's not something I'm looking for, either. I think I just find myself in relationships."
Another reason she's in no rush to have children? She saw what sister Kylie Jenner went through during her two pregnancies, noting in an episode last year, "This is definitely a massive birth control moment for me... It's a lot."
But having kids may still be in the cards for the model, who said in June that it remains on her radar for the future.
"I'm excited for that time in my life," she told WSJ. Magazine. "I just know it's not right now."
And when the time comes, she's planning to raise her family outside of Los Angeles, so she can maintain some privacy.
"I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side," Kendall explained to the outlet, while declining to comment on her status with Bad Bunny. "I'll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that's the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway."
