Why Kendall Jenner Is Scared to Have Kids

Kendall Jenner revealed on The Kardashians her fears about having children stems from her mental health struggle.

Kendall Jenner is not quite ready to take on motherhood.

During the season four premiere of The Kardashians, Kendall revealed that her longtime battle with anxiety is one factor that's made her hesitant to grow her family. 

When Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick asked the model about her anxiety, she responded, "Yeah, I've been really bad lately. It's one of the reasons why I'm actually scared to have children." (Last year, the 27-year-old explained that she's "struggled" with anxiety for years, telling Vogue, "It can have good and bad days.")

But while Kendall may be afraid of diving into mom life, she's not scared of putting down roots, saying in the Sept. 28 episode that she would describe herself as a relationship girl. 

"I'm the worst single person ever, because I'm not going out. I'm not exploring anything. I just sit at home," shared Kendall, who has been linked to singer Bad Bunny since February. "But whatever. I don't chase—I attract."

She added, "I'm also really good at being independent. It's not something I'm looking for, either. I think I just find myself in relationships."

Another reason she's in no rush to have children? She saw what sister Kylie Jenner went through during her two pregnancies, noting in an episode last year, "This is definitely a massive birth control moment for me... It's a lot."

But having kids may still be in the cards for the model, who said in June that it remains on her radar for the future

"I'm excited for that time in my life," she told WSJ. Magazine. "I just know it's not right now."

And when the time comes, she's planning to raise her family outside of Los Angeles, so she can maintain some privacy.

"I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side," Kendall explained to the outlet, while declining to comment on her status with Bad Bunny. "I'll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that's the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway." 

For a deeper dive into the Kardashian-Jenners' love lives, keep reading.

Kris Jenner

Why, yes, Kris Jenner and longtime love Corey Gamble are still doing amazing, sweetie. Nearly nine years ago, the music industry insider approached the world's most famous momager at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday bash in Ibiza and "I just tried saying, 'You're beautiful. I'd love to get to know you,'" he shared on the family's OG series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "and it went from there."

A decade on, Kris is still loving life with her "walking, talking Luther Vandross song." Marking his 42nd birthday last November, the 67-year-old thanked him "for bringing so much love and light into my life. You are so smart, kind, generous, funny, protective, and creative. You remind me every day how blessed and lucky we are."

Kourtney Kardashian

With all due respect for all the small things, Kourtney Kardashian's husband has made some pretty grand gestures throughout their yearlong marriage. Take her 44th birthday this past April that saw her and Travis Barker take a trip up the California coast to Santa Barbara. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, marked the occasion by filling their room at the famed Kennedy Cottage with rose petals and gifting her with a $161,819 piece by artist Yoshitomo Nara

In turn, Poosh founder, pregnant with their first child together, has fully embraced her new life as the girl at the rock show. "One year," she wrote on Instagram marking their first anniversary May 15, "forever to go." 

Kim Kardashian

As Kim Kardashian put it in a trailer of The Kardashians, "Things change really quickly." When season two wrapped, the 42-year-old was still living it up with then-Saturday Night Live standout Pete Davidson.

Then, over the summer, she got fans hoping she was getting back in the dating game with retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady

Alas, the mom to North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West—with ex-husband Kanye West—wasn't on the hunt for a new teammate. "They have friends and business partners in common, but [are] not dating," a source told E! News. "Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school and preparing for American Horror Story."

As for those rumors she's dating Odell Beckham Jr.? Well, as a source told E! in September, "She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person."

Khloe Kardashian

In an episode last season, Kris shoots her shot while chatting with Khloe Kardashian about Tristan Thompson, asking, "How's everything going with Tristan?" Safe to say the Good American founder, 39, has the L.A. Lakers power forward benched for now. Though the exes have worked out a game plan for raising daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 13 months, Khloe recently shot down the idea that they're back together, calling the narrative "tiring."

She's more interested in starting a fresh story. After meeting Love Is Blind star Alexa Lemieux in April, Khloe pitched a winning idea to Netflix, writing on Instagram, "I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?"

Kendall Jenner

Months after Kendall Jenner's split with NBA guard Devin Booker last fall, the model's love life got an assist from friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. The married duo were spotted enjoying a double date with the reality star, 27, and musician Bad Bunny, 29, in February. Several months, one tropical vacation and several coordinated fashion moments later, the new pair is still collaborating. 

Kylie Jenner

Seems Kylie Jenner has found herself a new beautiful boy. Last seen publicly with rapper Travis Scott—dad to her daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 15 months—at an Art Basel party in December, the beauty mogul, 25, has been linked to Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, 27, since April. Now, rise and shine because you don't want to miss the glimpses they've given us of their romance at New York Fashion Week and the US Open.

