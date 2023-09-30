Why Kendall Jenner Is Scared to Have Kids

Watch : Kendall Jenner Shares Her Plans to Become a Future Mom

Kendall Jenner is not quite ready to take on motherhood.

During the season four premiere of The Kardashians, Kendall revealed that her longtime battle with anxiety is one factor that's made her hesitant to grow her family.

When Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick asked the model about her anxiety, she responded, "Yeah, I've been really bad lately. It's one of the reasons why I'm actually scared to have children." (Last year, the 27-year-old explained that she's "struggled" with anxiety for years, telling Vogue, "It can have good and bad days.")

But while Kendall may be afraid of diving into mom life, she's not scared of putting down roots, saying in the Sept. 28 episode that she would describe herself as a relationship girl.

"I'm the worst single person ever, because I'm not going out. I'm not exploring anything. I just sit at home," shared Kendall, who has been linked to singer Bad Bunny since February. "But whatever. I don't chase—I attract."