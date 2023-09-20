Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Why He's Choosing to Stop Surgeries Amid Health Battle

Ozzy Osbourne understands he's no Iron Man these days.
Seven months after retiring from touring due structural damage to his spine, the Black Sabbath frontman opened up about his ongoing health battle and shared that he will not be seeking further surgeries on his neck and back following his upcoming fourth procedure.
"Tomorrow, I have my final surgery on my neck," he shared on the Sept. 19 episode of The Osbournes Podcast. "Which it is gonna be the final surgery, because I can't do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, I'm not doing it anymore. I can't."
Ozzy has faced various health struggles over the years, including a 2019 fall that aggravated a decade-old spine injury and his 2020 Parkinson's disease diagnosis. Joking that undergoing surgery now feels like "going over for a f--king haircut," the 74-year-old shared that his condition has "improved somewhat" since seeking treatment, though he still struggles with his mobility from time to time.
"My feet feel like I've got bricks tied to them when I'm walking," he shared. "I walked upstairs today and downstairs for the first time in a while, and my feet feel like I've got diving boots on when I'm walking. I think it's the nerves."
However, Ozzy noted, "I'm far from being on my last leg."
He added of the criticism, "F--k off!"
Concerns over Ozzy's health surfaced last year, when his wife Sharon Osbourne revealed that the "Crazy Train" singer underwent a "very major operation" that would "determine the rest of his life."
Ozzy made his first public appearance since the surgery in July 2022 during San Diego Comic-Con, describing his recovery as a "slow climb," before returning to the stage for a concert the following month. However, in a statement to E! News in February, the rocker said he isn't "physically capable" of the demands that come with touring.
"My singing voice is fine," he assured. "However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."
Ozzy announced in July that he would be pulling out of his scheduled appearance at the Power Trip Festival this fall, "Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet."
He added at the time, "I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed."