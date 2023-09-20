Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Why He's Choosing to Stop Surgeries Amid Health Battle

Watch : Ozzy Osbourne Retires From Touring After Spinal Injury

Ozzy Osbourne understands he's no Iron Man these days.

Seven months after retiring from touring due structural damage to his spine, the Black Sabbath frontman opened up about his ongoing health battle and shared that he will not be seeking further surgeries on his neck and back following his upcoming fourth procedure.

"Tomorrow, I have my final surgery on my neck," he shared on the Sept. 19 episode of The Osbournes Podcast. "Which it is gonna be the final surgery, because I can't do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, I'm not doing it anymore. I can't."

Ozzy has faced various health struggles over the years, including a 2019 fall that aggravated a decade-old spine injury and his 2020 Parkinson's disease diagnosis. Joking that undergoing surgery now feels like "going over for a f--king haircut," the 74-year-old shared that his condition has "improved somewhat" since seeking treatment, though he still struggles with his mobility from time to time.