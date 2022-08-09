See Ozzy Osbourne Return to the Stage for First Performance Since Surgery

Ozzy Osbourne is back.
The rocker, 73, returned to the stage Aug. 8 after undergoing what his wife Sharon Osbourne described as a "very major operation" nearly two months ago.
Ozzy was part of the grand finale for 2022 Commonwealth Games closing ceremonies held at Alexander Stadium in his hometown of Birmingham, England. The musician had a Black Sabbath reunion with guitarist Tony Iommi, and the former bandmates played their 1970's hit "Paranoid."
Of course, his family members were thrilled to see him doing what he loves again. "No stopping him," his son Jack Osbourne wrote on Instagram Stories. Added Sharon, "He' back."
While this marked Ozzy's first performance since his surgery, it wasn't his first public appearance. Last month, he made his Comic-Con debut in San Diego, Calif.
"It's great, it's great," Ozzy told Entertainment Tonight July 22. "I like to see people, you know. That's been the hardest thing over the past three years, because I've been trying to recover from my surgery. I'm getting there. It's a slow climb back, you know?"
Sharon previously announced on the U.K. show The Talk that Ozzy was undergoing surgery in Los Angeles on June 13, noting "It's really going to determine the rest of his life." Two days later, Ozzy confirmed he was "home from the hospital recuperating comfortably." He also expressed his gratitude for all the well-wishes.
"I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans," he tweeted, "and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."
While neither Sharon nor Ozzy shared the reason for the procedure, he told Classic Rock in May that he was "waiting on some more surgery" on his neck (Ozzy sustained damage from a 2003 ATV accident and also had surgery on his neck after a fall in 2019).
"I can't walk properly these days," the self-proclaimed Prince of Darkness told Classic Rock. "I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road."
Ozzy and Sharon have publicly spoken about his health journey over the years. In 2020, they announced on Good Morning America that he'd been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
And while he's been away from the stage to focus on his health, he's missed seeing his fans.
"I just hope they hang on and are there for me," he told GMA, "because I need them."