Halsey Moves on From Alev Aydin With Victorious Actor Avan Jogia

Halsey is pouring gasoline on a fiery new romance.
The "Colors" singer was spotted kissing Victorious actor Avan Jogia during a date night in Hollywood, Calif on Sept. 19.
The duo were photographed walking hand-in-hand through a Hollywood neighborhood, where they were all smiles as they looked at each other. At one point in the evening, Avan and Halsey locked lips near a venue.
For the occasion, Halsey, 28, donned leather pants with a gray crop top. She accessorized her look with a studded belt and a Saint Laurent bag. Meanwhile, Avan, 31, wore a gray top and bottom with white boots and a long leather jacket.
Halsey's new romance comes in the wake of her separation from Alev Aydin, with whom she shares son Ender Ridley Aydin, 2, earlier this year. A source close to the situation told E! News in April that "the split was amicable, and they plan to co-parent."
The same month, Halsey—who first sparked romance rumors with the screenwriter in January 2021—filed legal paperwork requesting full physical custody and joint legal custody of Ender, as well as joint expenses with visitation rights for Alev, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
"Halsey is going on tour this summer and plans to bring their son with her," the insider added. "They had to file this way so that their son could join the tour."
Indeed, the artist has shared various photos from her time on tour this summer, including one sweet post taken in her home state of New Jersey.
"No place like home," she captioned a photo of her and Ender at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. "It's a family affair."
As for Avan, the Now Apocalypse star was briefly connected to Miley Cyrus in 2010 and later dated Zoey Deutch for five years until their split in 2017. Afterward, he was linked to actress Cleopatra Coleman from 2017 until 2021.