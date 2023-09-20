Halsey Moves on From Alev Aydin With Victorious Actor Avan Jogia

Watch : Inside Halsey & Alev Aydin's Split: Custody, Co-Parenting and More

Halsey is pouring gasoline on a fiery new romance.

The "Colors" singer was spotted kissing Victorious actor Avan Jogia during a date night in Hollywood, Calif on Sept. 19.

The duo were photographed walking hand-in-hand through a Hollywood neighborhood, where they were all smiles as they looked at each other. At one point in the evening, Avan and Halsey locked lips near a venue.

For the occasion, Halsey, 28, donned leather pants with a gray crop top. She accessorized her look with a studded belt and a Saint Laurent bag. Meanwhile, Avan, 31, wore a gray top and bottom with white boots and a long leather jacket.

Halsey's new romance comes in the wake of her separation from Alev Aydin, with whom she shares son Ender Ridley Aydin, 2, earlier this year. A source close to the situation told E! News in April that "the split was amicable, and they plan to co-parent."