Gossip Girl Alum Leighton Meester Channels Blair Waldorf in Stylish Red Carpet Look

Spotted: Leighton Meester looking like Manhattan's queen B.
The Gossip Girl alum made head(bands) turn, as she recently channeled her character Blair Waldorf with her latest outfit during Milan Fashion Week.
While attending Calzedomania's "A Legs Celebration" event on Sept. 19, Leighton ruled the red carpet in a plunging white halter minidress from Camila & Marc.
Much like Blair's uniform on the hit CW series, the 37-year-old packed a punch with her accessories.
She paired her white-hot look with black Manolo Blahnik heels, coordinating sheer tights from Calzedomania (of course!) and a striking red handbag from By Far for extra oomph.
When it came to Leighton's glam, well, that's a secret we're happy to tell.
She kept it simple and fresh, opting for a soft smoky eye, pale pink lips and rosy cheeks. And although she skipped the headband—Blair's trademark adornment—the actress sported an effortless updo that consisted of textured fringe bangs and side wisps.
Leighton's Blair-inspired ensemble is just one of her many tributes to the Upper East Sider over the years.
"Is it weird to call it iconic when you're in it?" she told Elle about starring in the cult-favorite show in March 2022. "Young women will come up to me and I'm like, 'Wow, you were not born when we started.'"
The How I Met Your Father star also praised the new Gossip Girl reboot.
"It's interesting that it can continue to be something that means a lot to even this generation," Leighton added. "And so the fact that they can capture some of that magic while making it its own thing is quite a feat and really cool."
Although HBO announced in January that they were cancelling the series after two seasons, it's clear it left an impact.
"This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom," showrunner Joshua Safran said in a statement at the time. "The EPs and I will forever be grateful to: the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication, and love for the project."
Of course, Leighton's head-turning look at Calzedomania's event wasn't the only outfit worth swooning over. Keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous fashion moments.