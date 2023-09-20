Gossip Girl Alum Leighton Meester Channels Blair Waldorf in Stylish Red Carpet Look

Watch : Would Leighton Meester Do a Guest Spot on "Gossip Girl" Reboot?

Spotted: Leighton Meester looking like Manhattan's queen B.

The Gossip Girl alum made head(bands) turn, as she recently channeled her character Blair Waldorf with her latest outfit during Milan Fashion Week.

While attending Calzedomania's "A Legs Celebration" event on Sept. 19, Leighton ruled the red carpet in a plunging white halter minidress from Camila & Marc.

Much like Blair's uniform on the hit CW series, the 37-year-old packed a punch with her accessories.

She paired her white-hot look with black Manolo Blahnik heels, coordinating sheer tights from Calzedomania (of course!) and a striking red handbag from By Far for extra oomph.

When it came to Leighton's glam, well, that's a secret we're happy to tell.

She kept it simple and fresh, opting for a soft smoky eye, pale pink lips and rosy cheeks. And although she skipped the headband—Blair's trademark adornment—the actress sported an effortless updo that consisted of textured fringe bangs and side wisps.