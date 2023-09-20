Khloe Kardashian Details Cosmetic Procedure That Helped Fill Her Cheek Indentation After Health Scare

Watch : Khloe Kardashian CLAPS BACK at Body Shamers

Khloe Kardashian is sharing details behind her recovery.

Nearly one year after the Kardashians star revealed she had to undergo an operation to remove a tumor from her face, Khloe is opening up about the process she experienced in the months afterward, which included completing another procedure to fix a cheek indentation post-surgery.

"For those who do not know, I had a skin cancer scare on my face," Khloe wrote in a Sept. 19 Instagram Story post, before thanking her physician, Dr. Fischer, "Not only did he remove the tumor and made sure that I am completely cancer free but he did such a f--king stellar job on making my scar as small and beautiful as possible."

The 39-year-old also shared a mirror selfie, which featured a close look at the side of her face after the operation.

"Not that we needed the arrow to show the huge indentation on the side of my face," she wrote, "but because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was left with an indention."