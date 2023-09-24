How Jessica Alba's Mexican Heritage Has Inspired Her Approach to Parenting

Watch : Jessica Alba & Lizzy Mathis Gush Over Taylor Swift Concert

While everyone's getting hyped for spooky season by snapping up Halloween costumes and pumpkin-scented everything, Jessica Alba is busy crafting plans for her family's ofrenda.

With Día de Muertos coming up Nov. 1 and 2, "We celebrate everyone who's passed," the actress explained of the tradition in an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker. "I also have a wall in my house with all of our family members, our ancestors."

Among the photos hanging in the Los Angeles-area home she shares with husband Cash Warren, 44, and their kids Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 5: Great-grandfather Daniel Martinez, who had grown frustrated by having to send his darker-skinned children to Mexican schools "while those with light skin and blonde or red hair were allowed to attend schools with white students," Alba outlined in a 2016 PopSugar essay, and decided to open his own East Barrio School for Latinos in Claremont, Calif.