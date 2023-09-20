15 Things Under $50 That Can Instantly Improve Your Home Organization

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
When you're looking for sleek, space-saving, and aesthetically pleasing home goods, look no further than Yamazaki Home. Headquartered in Japan, Yamazaki offers a wide range of simple and well-made "housewares and happy-making objects" with a "small-space sensibility."
Yamazaki describes itself as being "universally recognized for bringing intelligent, uniquely-considered design to everyday items." In other words: That clean-girl vibe you want is within reach, no matter how cluttered your studio apartment might be.
That's because the brand believes that "even the smaller transformations throughout the home can help us stress less and live more joyfully." (I don't know about you, but I certainly feel more relaxed when I know my space is neat and tidy.)
From minimalist mail organizers to sophisticated and subtle bathroom organization, Yamazaki does it all. Scroll on to shop 15 home organization tools that make staying on top of your things effortless — oh, and this particular collection can be found for under $50 apiece.
Look at that! They can even keep your wallet tidy too.
Yamazaki Home Cutting Board Stand
Any home cook knows that cleaning, storing, and retrieving a cutting board day after day is a pain. So Yamazaki Home made this sleek and simple cutting board stand to keep your go-tos on display (since they're probably pretty nice to begin with!) and in reach. Oh, and chef? It holds knives, too.
Yamazaki Home Leaning Coat Rack
No more adhesive hooks on rental apartment walls. Get this leaning coat rack and hang up your favorite outer layers neatly and safely.
Yamazaki Home Pet Food Bowl
Dogs deserve elevated, minimalist, and easy-to-clean bowls to eat and drink from, too!
Yamazaki Home Magnetic Clothes Hanger Organizer
"Imagine you're ferrying an armload of hangers to the dryer," asks the brand, "Where do you put them?" They recommend their "simple magnetic hanging solution for your empty clothes hangers." With it, they say, "you'll be able to pluck your warm clothes out of the dryer and grab a hanger from this organizer easily and conveniently."
Yamazaki Home Tower Tissue Case
"Restore your feng shui" and protect the aesthetic of your desk or home with this sleek, subtle, and unbranded tissue box cover.
Yamazaki Home Magnetic Mail Organizer
Declutter your home with "this one convenient pocket" that "collects mail, recipes, and more" while "hardly taking up any real estate," according to the brand.
Yamazaki Home Tablet And Cookbook Stand
Have you abandoned recipes in favor of just trying to remember what you read, in order to avoid touching your phone or book with food hands? Yamazaki Home has your back. Enter their "hands-free way to read your recipes that will save your cookbook from spills and splatters." If you like your recipes digital, know that it can also be used to prop up tablets.
Yamazaki Home Tower Hair Care Appliance Holder
The brand knows that "whether straightening or curling your hair, it's always awkward trying to find space on the sink counter for your piping-hot appliance." That's why they made an appliance holder! Described as "a simple addition to any bathroom," it keeps "all of your styling tools upright and in one place, whether they're switched on or off."
Yamazaki Home Controller Stand
No one ever really owns one controller, right? So give a gamer the gift of organization with this simple and effective storage solution. Also works as a display tool. Everyone wins!
Yamazaki Home Blow Dryer Holder
Per Yamazaki: "Holster your hair dryer! Hook this over-the-door hair dryer holder over any cabinet or drawer, and you're in business. Loop the wire around the back to keep your blow dryer detangled and ready for use. A better storage solution than throwing your hair dryer (wires and all) under the cabinet." Can't disagree with that one.
Yamazaki Home Tower Fruit Bowl
Sweeten (sorry) your kitchen decor with this decorative and functional lattice fruit bowl.
Yamazaki Home Magnetic Paper Towel Holder
You know how many rolls of paper towels you go through. You know how just standing them upright on the kitchen sink or stashing them in a cabinet and immediately forgetting they're there isn't a forever solution. But guess what is? This magnetic paper towel holder.
Yamazaki Home Ceramic Coffee Canister
Coffee enthusiast? Time to get grown-up about it. Leave the messy bags and packets behind in favor of this sleek, clean, and clearly marked canister instead.
Yamazaki Home Ceramic Food Canister
Per Yamazaki Home, this unlabeled canister is designed to hold "any assortment of flours, teas, or other spices you like to store in bulk." Maybe fill it with sugar and pop it next to your coffee container? Just a suggestion!
Yamazaki Home Toothbrush Stand
"No longer worry about your toothbrush leaning into your family's, roommate's, or partner's," exclaims the brand, explaining that "this slotted holder will keep toothbrushes separate, upright, and germ-free."
