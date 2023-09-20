15 Things Under $50 That Can Instantly Improve Your Home Organization

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

When you're looking for sleek, space-saving, and aesthetically pleasing home goods, look no further than Yamazaki Home. Headquartered in Japan, Yamazaki offers a wide range of simple and well-made "housewares and happy-making objects" with a "small-space sensibility."

Yamazaki describes itself as being "universally recognized for bringing intelligent, uniquely-considered design to everyday items." In other words: That clean-girl vibe you want is within reach, no matter how cluttered your studio apartment might be.

That's because the brand believes that "even the smaller transformations throughout the home can help us stress less and live more joyfully." (I don't know about you, but I certainly feel more relaxed when I know my space is neat and tidy.)

From minimalist mail organizers to sophisticated and subtle bathroom organization, Yamazaki does it all. Scroll on to shop 15 home organization tools that make staying on top of your things effortless — oh, and this particular collection can be found for under $50 apiece.

Look at that! They can even keep your wallet tidy too.