Kim Kardashian Proves North West’s New Painting Is a Stroke of Genius

It looks like North West has been keeping up with her art lessons.
After all, Kim Kardashian couldn't help but to rave over her 10-year-old daughter's latest project.
As seen in a photo posted to Instagram Stories on Sept. 18, North's impressively used shades of pink, purple and orange to depict a gorgeous sunset reflecting on the water at the beach. The artwork, which was done in a similar style to Bob Ross' iconic nature scenes, rested on a paint-spattered wooden easel.
Kim captioned the post with a series of colorful heart emojis, "North's new painting."
The Kardashians star first let fans in on North's talents with the brush back in 2021, when she posted a photo of a mountain landscape North painted when she was just 7 years old. The level of expertise in the painting prompted internet suspicion that North was not the true artist, which Kim quickly shut down in a scathing post on Instagram Stories.
"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!" wrote Kim, who shares kids North, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with ex Kanye West. "My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting which took several weeks to complete."
Calling out "grown adults breaking down whether or not my child actually painted this," the 42-year-old continued, "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome? Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!"
She added, "Shout out to all the proud moms out there that love to show their baby's masterpieces."
Last year, Kim shared that North had been continuing to pursue her love of art by showing off some of the "emo" pieces she had displayed around the family home.
"I love seeing like the personality, and the moods and everything that she goes through and is feeling," the SKIMS mogul told Vogue. "It's really been an amazing hobby of hers."
To see North through the years, keep reading.