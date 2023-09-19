Kim Kardashian Proves North West’s New Painting Is a Stroke of Genius

Watch : Why Kim Kardashian Deleted TikTok of North West Rapping

It looks like North West has been keeping up with her art lessons.

After all, Kim Kardashian couldn't help but to rave over her 10-year-old daughter's latest project.

As seen in a photo posted to Instagram Stories on Sept. 18, North's impressively used shades of pink, purple and orange to depict a gorgeous sunset reflecting on the water at the beach. The artwork, which was done in a similar style to Bob Ross' iconic nature scenes, rested on a paint-spattered wooden easel.

Kim captioned the post with a series of colorful heart emojis, "North's new painting."

The Kardashians star first let fans in on North's talents with the brush back in 2021, when she posted a photo of a mountain landscape North painted when she was just 7 years old. The level of expertise in the painting prompted internet suspicion that North was not the true artist, which Kim quickly shut down in a scathing post on Instagram Stories.