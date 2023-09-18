Khloe Kardashian's New Photo of Son Tatum Proves the Apple Doesn't Fall Far From the Tree

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's 13-month-old son Tatum Thompson looked sweet as an apple in a new autumn-inspired photo.

By Gabrielle Chung Sep 18, 2023 10:06 PMTags
Celeb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansCelebritiesKhloe Kardashian
Watch: Tristan Thompson Shares RARE Photos With Son Tatum on His 1st Birthday

It looks like Tatum Thompson is ready to go apple-picking.

Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable photo of her and ex Tristan Thompson's 13-month-old son all prepared for the fall season. In a Sept. 16 Instagram post, the little one was seen clad in a moss green top and matching knitted beanie while sitting under a large leafy arrangement with a big red apple in his hand.

The Kardashians star captioned the sweet snapshot, "My baby."

Khloe's followers also found the picture quite a-peeling, with grandma Kris Jenner writing in the comments section, "Precious Angel."

"Perfection," Malika Haqq commented, while her twin Khadijah Haqq added, "Apple of my eye."

Meanwhile, other fans couldn't help but to marvel over Tatum's resemblance to Khloe's younger brother Rob Kardashian.

"He's so cute," Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry remarked, "and I still see so much of Rob."

It's a sentiment that Khloe and her sisters have expressed in the past.

photos
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Family Photos With True and Tatum

Last month, Kim Kardashian noted how Khloe's 5-year-old daughter True Thompson takes after dad Tristan, while the Kardashian genes were strong in Tatum. "I just can't handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr," the SKIMS mogul wrote to her sister on Instagram, prompting Khloe to reply back, "Facts!!! Lol."

 

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Trending Stories

1

Model Nichole Coats Found Dead at 32

2

Travis Kelce Reacts to His NFL Family's Playful Taylor Swift Puns

3

RHOC's Shannon Beador Arrested for DUI, Hit and Run

Kris, who prefers to be called "lovey" by her grandchildren, also agrees. While celebrating Tatum's first birthday in July, the momager wrote in a tribute to her grandson, "I'm honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob."

"Thank you for bringing even more love into our hearts, and for your precious personality and your sweet, sweet, happy spirit every single day," Kris added. "You are such a blessing and I love you to the moon and back!!!"

To see more cute photos of Tatum, keep scrolling.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Kris JennerKhloe Kardashian and baby Tatum celebrate the holiday.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Rob Kardashian's Twin?

Kris pays tribute to her 12th grandchild on his first birthday, writing on Instagram that she is "honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob. It's wild and I love it!!!!"

She continued, "I love you my amazing Tatum!!! I love you my sweet boy."

Instagram / Kris Jenner

Lovey & Grandson

Kris, who prefers her grandkids call her "lovey" as opposed to grandma, cuddles with Tatum.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Fall in Love

Tatum looked ready for fall with his apple and moss green outfit.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father & Son

Tristan Thompson marked his son's birthday in July 2023, writing, "Tatum!! Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God's messages. You are the reason that I began my story."

He continued, "The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum your sweet soul reminds me of God's grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!"

Instagram
A Sweet Smile

Tatum flashed a perfect smile at the camera in this photo shared on his first birthday.

Instagram
Sister Time

Big sister True Thompson proudly showed off her little brother in the kitchen.

Instagram
Backyard Adventures

The pair snapped an adorable selfie while enjoying some time outside.

Instagram
Hanging With Auntie Kim

Kim shared a glimpse with Tatum for his first birthday. "OMGGGG you are such a smoosh, the happiest baby boy of all time," she wrote July 28. "I can't even tell you how loved you are and how special you are!"

Instagram
Play Time

Kim also joked in her caption, "You are Rob's twin! LOL Your auntie loves you SO MUCH."

Instagram
Swim Session

Tatum looked so grown up while rocking blue swim shorts and a straw hat.

Instagram
Bath Baby

On Tatum's first birthday, Khloe shared a throwback photo of her youngest wrapped in a towel.

Instagram
This Photo Is Fire

Khloe's baby boy was dressed to impress in a firefighter hat.

Instagram
Big Sister Bonding Time

Tatum wanted to investigate the foam during his big sister's bath time.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

Tristan went to give Tatum a kiss in the series of images Khloe posted in her birthday tribute to the NBA star in March.

Instagram
Mommy and T

In a May 19 Instagram post, Khloe shared pics holding Tatum, who's facing away from the camera donning a grey t-shirt and a head of thick dark hair.

Instagram
Balcony Buddies

Khloe posted photos of True and Tatum bonding on a balcony, with True holding her baby brother as he grabbed onto the railing im one snap.

 

Instagram
Summer Boy

Tatum enjoyed some fresh watermelon while celebrating his first Fourth of July.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Truckin' Cute

Khloe shared a selfie she snapped with Tatum and True at their cousin Psalm West's fire truck-themed fourth birthday party on May 7.

In the photo, the tot wears a red, plastic firefighter's cap and sits on his mom's lap.

 

Instagram
Look Who's Crawling

Ahead of Tatum's first birthday, Khloe celebrated a major milestone when she shared a clip of her son crawling on her Instagram Story.

Instagram
First Look

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of Tatum Thompson's face for the first time while wishing "best father" Tristan Thompson a happy birthday in March.

The picture showed Tristan with his arms around his and Khloe's daughter True and Tristan's son Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Model Nichole Coats Found Dead at 32

2

Travis Kelce Reacts to His NFL Family's Playful Taylor Swift Puns

3

RHOC's Shannon Beador Arrested for DUI, Hit and Run

4

Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise's Daughter Bella Ends Summer With Rare Pic

5
Exclusive

Below Deck Med's Captain Sandy Yawn Is Engaged to Leah Shafer