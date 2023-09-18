Khloe Kardashian's New Photo of Son Tatum Proves the Apple Doesn't Fall Far From the Tree

It looks like Tatum Thompson is ready to go apple-picking.
Khloe Kardashian shared an adorable photo of her and ex Tristan Thompson's 13-month-old son all prepared for the fall season. In a Sept. 16 Instagram post, the little one was seen clad in a moss green top and matching knitted beanie while sitting under a large leafy arrangement with a big red apple in his hand.
The Kardashians star captioned the sweet snapshot, "My baby."
Khloe's followers also found the picture quite a-peeling, with grandma Kris Jenner writing in the comments section, "Precious Angel."
"Perfection," Malika Haqq commented, while her twin Khadijah Haqq added, "Apple of my eye."
Meanwhile, other fans couldn't help but to marvel over Tatum's resemblance to Khloe's younger brother Rob Kardashian.
"He's so cute," Teen Mom alum Kailyn Lowry remarked, "and I still see so much of Rob."
It's a sentiment that Khloe and her sisters have expressed in the past.
Last month, Kim Kardashian noted how Khloe's 5-year-old daughter True Thompson takes after dad Tristan, while the Kardashian genes were strong in Tatum. "I just can't handle it!!!!! You with Tristan Jr & Rob Jr," the SKIMS mogul wrote to her sister on Instagram, prompting Khloe to reply back, "Facts!!! Lol."
Kris, who prefers to be called "lovey" by her grandchildren, also agrees. While celebrating Tatum's first birthday in July, the momager wrote in a tribute to her grandson, "I'm honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob."
"Thank you for bringing even more love into our hearts, and for your precious personality and your sweet, sweet, happy spirit every single day," Kris added. "You are such a blessing and I love you to the moon and back!!!"
