The Metallic Trend Is the Neutral We're Loving for Fall: See How to Style It

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

In case you've been living under a rock, the metallic trend has completely taken the fashion world by storm. We're talking metallic boots, flats, pants, jackets, bodysuits—basically anything you can imagine. Especially with the Renaissance World Tour bringing this trend back into the spotlight, you can trust that this trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

While metallic hues are known to be more of a fall/winter trend, many brands are releasing more collections year-round featuring our favorite metallic hues. Coach channeled their silver metallic obsession in their Shine collection that features bags up to 60% off at Coach Outlet, while SKIMS was ahead of the game with their metallic swim collection dropping last year (which shoppers STILL can't get enough of). If you're just as excited as us to channel your inner sci-fi high fashion queen, keep scrolling. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite metallic picks that'll have you shimmering all year long.