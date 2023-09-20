The Metallic Trend Is the Neutral We're Loving for Fall: See How to Style It

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In case you've been living under a rock, the metallic trend has completely taken the fashion world by storm. We're talking metallic boots, flats, pants, jackets, bodysuits—basically anything you can imagine. Especially with the Renaissance World Tour bringing this trend back into the spotlight, you can trust that this trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
While metallic hues are known to be more of a fall/winter trend, many brands are releasing more collections year-round featuring our favorite metallic hues. Coach channeled their silver metallic obsession in their Shine collection that features bags up to 60% off at Coach Outlet, while SKIMS was ahead of the game with their metallic swim collection dropping last year (which shoppers STILL can't get enough of). If you're just as excited as us to channel your inner sci-fi high fashion queen, keep scrolling. Ahead, we've rounded up our favorite metallic picks that'll have you shimmering all year long.
Metallic Boots & Shoes
Coach Noah Bootie
Make any outfit a showstopper with this simple yet chic silver bootie. It features a man-made leather lining and footbed with a two-inch heel for extra comfort. Shoppers recommend sizing up half a size for a perfect fit.
Allegra K Glitter Knee High Boots
Who can resist a sparkly boot? Not us. This glitter knee-high boot is available in gold and silver, and pairs perfectly with a mini skirt for a glamourous night out.
Sam Edelman Kia Strappy Sandal
These silver iridescent heels will have you looking party-ready in no time. Featuring a flirty buckle closure at the ankle, they're also available in a wide fit and come in a variety of colors.
Steve Madden Sessily Mary Jane Pump
If you're in search of a stylish yet sophisticated shoe, these metallic Mary Jane pumps are the perfect choice. They're currently 37% off on Nordstrom Rack, so make sure to snag these up to elevate your next in-office look.
Madewell The Greta Ballet Flat
Ballet flats are another trend that has dominated the fashion world, so these metallic ones will have you looking extra stylish. Pair them with jeans for a casual yet sophisticated look.
Metallic Bags
Coach Kay Crossbody With Puffy Diamond Quilting
Stay on-trend with this diamond-quilted Kay Crossbody bag from Coach. Made of metallic smooth leather and refined calf leather, this bag can easily transform any daytime to nighttime look. Wear it as a crossbody bag for a more casual vibe, or hold it by its attached handle for a classy look.
Teri Shoulder Bag With Signature Quilting
The shoulder bag obsession is another trend that's here to stay. And if you're in the market for one, then you won't be able to resist adding this metallic silver Coach bag to your cart. We're obsessed with its short chain strap that'll add an edge to any outfit.
Coach Track Pack 14
If more into sporty casual bags that you can take anywhere, we have just the one for you. This metallic pebbled leather bag is designed to fit all your on-the-go essentials effortlessly, and can be used hands-free on any hike or adventure.
Coach Mini Belt Bag With Puffy Diamond Quilting
Ditch the oversized handbag for something more compact yet trendy. Reviewers rave that the Mini Belt bag "does it all" and even "fits an iPhone14 pro max, card holder, keys, and enough room for a lip product." Its adjustable waist strap also makes it size inclusive which we especially love.
PrettyLittleThing Gold Metallic Oversized Bow Clutch Bag
How stunning is this metallic gold statement bag? We're obsessed with its oversized bow design that'll surely turn heads anywhere you go. Pair this dreamy clutch with any little black dress for the perfect dinner look.
JINMANXUE Vegan Leather Hand-Woven Tote Handbag & Pouch
If you're looking for a handbag that's stylish and keeps everything perfectly organized, opt for this metallic one made of vegan leather. Not only does it come in a variety of colors, it also features a detachable pouch that can be used as a wristlet, or as extra storage for your smaller items.
Metallic Clothes
A New Day Straight Fit Jogger Pants
Bring the '80s back with a pair of these metallic jogger pants. Shoppers love how versatile and lightweight they are, with the option of wearing them straight-legged or cuffed at the ankle for a parachute pant-inspired look.
SKIMS Metallic Dress
It may technically be a swim coverup, but who's stopping you from turning heads in this silver glittery dress poolside or not? It features a scoop neckline, racerback straps, and a sexy back cut-out that shows some extra skin. It's also currently on sale and comes in a range of sizes up to 4X.
ACEVOG Bomber Jacket
Jackets are a great way to incorporate color (or should we say metallics) into your fall wardrobe in a more subtle way, and this silver bomber jacket will do just that. It's available in seven other colors, and offers sizes ranging up to XXL. One shopper notes, " I love this jacket! It's light but still warm."
SKIMS Mid Waist Short
Go for a sporty vibe with these SKIMS mid-waist shorts. They come in three metallic colors and feature a thick elastic waistband for peak comfort. One shopper even raved that they're "the most comfortable spandex shorts, ever!"
SKIMS Cycle Suit
Show off your curves in this body-hugging cycle suit. Available in three metallic hues, shoppers can't get enough of its bold look and even wear it on a daily basis. Pair it under blazers and skirts to transition to fall.
Line & Dot Tinsley Strapless Top
This stunning silver corset top will elevate any nighttime look. Pair it with matching silver pants or a skirt for a show-stopping look that no one will be able to resist.
Line & Dot Tinsley Pants
If you feel like these metallic pants are too much for the daytime, think again. These pants are just what you need to elevate any daytime look. Just pair it with a cropped jean jacket and you're set.
