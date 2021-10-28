Vote Now

2021 People's Choice Awards
29 Cheap Things to Make You Look and Feel More Put Together

A little goes a long way, trust us on this one.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 28, 2021 11:00 AMTags
E-Comm: Products to make you look more put together, Woman, StockGetty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When you look good, you feel good, right? Well, what if you just don't have the time to go all out with your glam? If you're struggling to get through the week, let alone get ready for work in the morning, don't worry because I've got you covered with some easy, inexpensive hacks that will make you look and feel your best at all times. Sometimes, it's the little things that really make a difference. 

Stick to your budget with these 29 cheap things that will make you look and feel so put together.

Hilife Steamer for Clothes

Skip the dry cleaners and the irons by steaming the wrinkles out of your clothes. A wrinkle-free ensemble is the best way to present yourself to the world. This steamer has 37,600+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who love using it.

$30
Amazon

Boottique Boot Snugs Boot Clips- 6 Sets

Bunched up jeans are just not it. Clip these on the end of your pants when you tuck them into your shoes so you'll never have to worry about your jeans bunching up again. You'll be surprised by the impact these will have on your look.

 
$13
Amazon

BestLand Hair Finishing Stick

Tame fly-aways, get rid of frizz, and add some polish to any hairstyle with this hair finishing stick, which has 12,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$8
Amazon

Scotch-Brite Mini Travel Lint Roller, Works Great On Pet Hair, 30 Sheets

If you're wearing an all black ensemble or a fabric that easily attracts lint, you need to have a mini lint roller on hand at all times. This one retractable, refillable, and oh-so-essential for anyone on the go.

$5
Amazon

W-Plus Bra Clips and Bra Straps Holder

Instead of buying multiple bras to accommodate the clothes in your wardrobe, just use these bra clips and bra extenders to adjust your go-to bra to your liking. No more bra strips sticking out of your top is definitely a good thing. This set has 3,700+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$6
Amazon

Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer/Shaver

Remove fuzz, lint, and pilling from your favorite clothes and even furniture fabrics with this shaver. This fabric shaver is truly essential to make sure your clothes look their best every single day and when you're traveling. This shaver comes in a few different colors and it has 55,000+ five-star reviews from satisfied Amazon shoppers.

$13
Amazon

Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller

Get rid of sweat, oil, and shine in an instant with this reusable volcanic face roller. This is easy-to-use and it's much more eco-friendly and cost-effective than blotting sheets. This product has 14,900+ Amazon five-star reviews.

$10
Amazon

Donut Hair Bun Maker- 7 Pieces

IF you are struggle to nail that perfect bun, you may need a little bit of help. This set includes one extra large, 2 large, 2 medium, and 2 small donut hair pieces that you can wrap your hair around plus 5 elastic bands and hair pins.

This 7-piece set comes in brown, beige, and black. It has 6,600+ five-star reviews.

$9
Amazon

Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit for Leather, Whites, and Nubuck Sneakers

Freshly cleaned shoes are always a good look and a great confidence booster. You can use this cleaner on leather, white, and nubuck sneakers. It has 12,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$23
Amazon

CoverGirl Outlast All-Day Lip Color with Topcoat

Smudge-proof, transfer-resistant lipstick is what you need for a worry-free, yet glamorous makeup look. This set comes with a moisturizing topcoat that you can reapply all day for long-lasting, highly-pigmented color. These lipsticks have 10,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$9
$7
Amazon

Joopin Polarized Sunglasses for Women Vintage Big Frame

Big sunglasses are just the epitome of glamour, but you don't need designer sunglasses to get that same sophisticated look. These are just $15 and they're available in a few different colors. These have 6,600+ five-star reviews, with one shopper writing, "They look expensive! These are perfect!" Another said, "This is the favorite purchase I made for myself this year! I paid around $15, and they have a far more expensive look. They're also comfortable. I love having polarized lens too!"

 
$15
Amazon

BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses for Women

Big round sunglasses are always glamorous, but smaller rectangular frames are definitely having a moment right now. Get in on the trend without going over budget. You can't go wrong with black or tortoise shades, but there are also some unique colors that are worth trying out, especially at this price. These shades are just too cool to pass up. Just check out the 9,600+ five-star reviews.

$21
$14
Amazon

Fearless Tape- Womens Double Sided Tape for Clothing and Body, 50 Count

Use double-sided fashion tape to fix hemlines, hide visible straps, close up your neckline, get rid of the gaps between buttons, and so much more. This fashion tape has 9,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$10
Amazon

Care Touch Lens Cleaning Wipes- 210 Pre-Moistened and Individually Wrapped Lens Cleaning Wipes

Keep your glasses, sunglasses, and phone clean to complete your look with these wipes. This box has 210 individually wrapped, pre-moistened wipes that you can use to clean off your phone, tablet, keyboard, glasses, and more. Keep these in your purse, work bag, or just at your desk. Using these every day will give you some peace of mind and will help prevent breakouts and clogged pores from interacting with dirty devices. These wipes have 32,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$12
Amazon

Bath Accessories Deodorant Be-gone Remover Sponge, 2 Count

Do not skip the deodorant. You can avoid and get rid of deodorant stains with these sponges. They come in pack of two, so you can keep one in your bathroom and one in your travel bag. You'll never have to fret about wearing a black top ever again. Trust me on this one, if you use anything other than a deodorant sponge, you might make an even bigger mess on your favorite shirt. 

$8
Amazon

Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover, 3 Count

You need one of these on you at all times. The Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover is such a classic for many reasons. It's portable, easy-to-use, and mess-free to immediately get rid of stains no matter where you are. This 3-count set has 17,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.

$7
Amazon

Dove Dry Shampoo Hair Treatment for Oily Hair- 3 Count

If you haven't shampooed your hair in a couple days, just refresh your style with Dove dry shampoo. It effectively absorbs excess oils, smells amazing, and makes your hair look like it was just styled. This 3-pack has 10,400+ five-star reviews.

$15
Amazon

2 Pieces Folding Travel Mirror Hair Brushes

This is another one of those things you always need to have. This foldable brush is also a mini mirror, so you can always fix your hair when you're on the go. There are multiple colors available and this is just such a clutch item to have. All of your friends will ask to borrow it whenever you're out and about. 

$8
Amazon

Pearl Hair Clips- 18 Pieces

18 pearl hair clips for $8 is a tough deal to pass up. These beautiful clips are great for a special event or you can just add a little fun pairing these with a casual look.

$8
Amazon

Ondder Headbands for Women 10 Pack

These knotted headbands exude such Gossip Girl vibes. These fashionable and comfortable-to-wear headbands come in a set of 10, which is an unbeatable bargain.

 

$13
Amazon

Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote

A great way to pull together any look is with a matching bag. These faux leather totes are such a great deal that you can get a bunch of them in different colors to coordinate with your many ensembles. This affordable bag has more than 120 colors choose from and there are 25,500+ five-star Amazon reviews so far.

$17
Amazon

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer

Mask dark circles, blemishes, and redness with this highly-rated concealer (it has 78,000+ five-star reviews). Even when you don't actually get a full night's sleep, you can look like you dd if you apply this concealer.

$10
$4
Amazon

Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops

A simple pair of hoop earrings are the perfect way to top off any outfit. These small hoop earrings are lightweight for comfortable everyday wear. They're available with white gold, rose gold, and yellow gold finishes. The earrings are hypoallergenic, made from nickel with a stainless steel post. These are loved by more than 23,600+ Amazon customers who left 5-star reviews.

 
$14
Amazon

Jewelrieshop Faux Pearl Stud Earrings 5 Pairs

Pearl earrings are just so classic. This set comes with five pairs in different sizes. Sure, earrings at this price sound too good to be true, but one Amazon shopper shared, "I bought these earrings years ago and have worn them many times and many places." Another said, "I have sensitive skin that breaks out and swells up wearing cheap metal, and these do not bother me at all. They are definitely hypoallergenic. You can't beat the amount of earrings you get for the price! I highly recommend them."

 
$7
Amazon

BaubleBar Hayden Hair Clip

Sometimes you just have to get your hair out of the way. Make that essential move look intentional and fashionable with this adorable claw hair clip. You'll get that classic bow look without the hassle of actually tying a ribbon.

$14
Ulta

Feel prepared for any situation with these fashion fixes you never knew you needed.

