Allow Anne Hathaway to Re-frame Your Idea of Aging

Watch : Inside Anne Hathaway's Fashion Renaissance

Anne Hathaway's outlook on beauty is groundbreaking.

The Devil Wears Prada alum recently opened up about being comfortable in her skin at age 40 and whether or not she finds the phrase, "You look good for your age" to be a backhanded compliment.

"I don't think about age," Anne told Today's Sheinelle jones in an interview published Sept. 18. "To me, aging is another word for living. So, if people want to pay a compliment, it's nice. But whatever the hype is, I'm interested in what's beyond the concept of hype."

If anything, the Oscar winner is not only embracing every stage of her life, but unapologetically owning it.

"I'm right at that point where I have a much better sense of how I like to do things," she continued. "I'm so much better at sharing. I feel like I'm kinder to myself and kinder to others."

This mindset has even trickled down to her fierce style choices, as the Princess Diaries alum had a fashion awakening last year, wearing everything from a dominatrix-esque dress to a head-to-toe Barbie-pink look.