Allow Anne Hathaway to Re-frame Your Idea of Aging

Anne Hathaway revealed her outlook on aging and why she's unapologetically embracing every stage of her life more than ever before.

Anne Hathaway's outlook on beauty is groundbreaking.

The Devil Wears Prada alum recently opened up about being comfortable in her skin at age 40 and whether or not she finds the phrase, "You look good for your age" to be a backhanded compliment.

"I don't think about age," Anne told Today's Sheinelle jones in an interview published Sept. 18. "To me, aging is another word for living. So, if people want to pay a compliment, it's nice. But whatever the hype is, I'm interested in what's beyond the concept of hype."

If anything, the Oscar winner is not only embracing every stage of her life, but unapologetically owning it.

"I'm right at that point where I have a much better sense of how I like to do things," she continued. "I'm so much better at sharing. I feel like I'm kinder to myself and kinder to others."

This mindset has even trickled down to her fierce style choices, as the Princess Diaries alum had a fashion awakening last year, wearing everything from a dominatrix-esque dress to a head-to-toe Barbie-pink look.

Anne's stylist Erin Walsh offered insight into the star's experimental wardrobe.

"What's more stylish than a woman who is embodying her ultimate essence and dressing the part?" Erin exclusively told E! News in May. "Anne is beautiful inside and out."

She added, "It's very inspiring to see someone actually glowing."

Anne Hathaway / Instagram

Moreover, the actress' bold sense of style comes after years of thinking she had to stick to one uniform.

"I thought that I could only have one," Anne confessed to Vogue last month. "I felt really lost because I didn't know what that was until I realized I have so many styles."

As she explained, "Once I realized that, then I felt like something clicked."

With that, keep scrolling to see Anne's fabulous fashion moments over the years. 

