Parent Trap BFFs Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix Discover Decades-Old Family Connection

Watch : Parent Trap Reunion With BFFs Lisa Ann Walter & Elaine Hendrix

It's like The Parent Trap come to life.

Except this time instead of long-lost twins, costars and best friends Lisa Ann Walter and Elaine Hendrix discovered a familial tie that goes back generations. Lisa recently participated in Ancestry's new web series unFamiliar and in digging into her past, she discovered a connection in her present.

It turns out that while the two friends met on the set of the Nancy Meyers film 25 years ago, their grandparents lived only a few blocks away from each other in New York City. And to make the moment even more special, it was Elaine herself who surprised Lisa Ann with the news.

"I'm gonna start crying. Your great-grandparents lived about a block that way," the actress told Lisa during the Sept. 18 episode, pointing in one direction form where the two are seated in New York's Elizabeth Street Garden. "My great-grandparents," she continued, pointing in the opposite direction, "lived about a block that way."

"Shut up," the Abbott Elementary star said in response, "so you think they knew each other?"

To which Elaine replied, "Of course they knew each other!"