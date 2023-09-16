Khloe Kardashian Recreates Britney Spears' 2003 Pepsi Interview Moment

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Hates Being in Her 30s: "Worst Decade Ever"

It's Khloe, bitch.

On Sept. 15, Khloe Kardashian posted a TikTok showing her recreating a viral moment from one of Britney Spears' past interviews, which had aired on CNN in 2003.

Wearing a short, blond wig, the Good American founder, as well as hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons and makeup artist Ash K. Holm, lip-sync the singer's answers to questions that Tucker Carlson—who worked for the cable network as a commentator at the time—asked her about her consumption of Pepsi amid her promotional deal with the company.

"I really do like Pepsi," Britney had said. "I really do."

When asked what is her favorite kind of Pepsi, the pop star replied, "My favorite kind of Pepsi? Pepsi's Pepsi."

Tucker then asked, "You don't drink Diet Pepsi?" and Britney responded, "No, just regular Pepsi."

The interview moment has gone viral several times, including in 2021, the year the singer's conservatorship was terminated after 13 years and after a New York Times documentary examined both the battle to "Free Britney" and the longtime media scrutiny of the star throughout her career.