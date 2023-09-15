See the Moment *NSYNC Reunited in the Studio for the First Time in 2 Decades

It's gonna be
me hard to keep calm after this.
Not only did *NSYNC reunite at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, but they're also releasing a new song for the upcoming sequel Trolls Band Together. And in case that wasn't enough, the band just gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their epic reunion in the studio.
"When the stars align…" Justin Timberlake captioned a Sept. 14 video from the studio. "Got my brothers back together in the studio to work on something fun and the energy was special. Better Place is coming 9/29. LOVE Y'ALL."
And indeed, the video showed Justin and his fellow boy band members—Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass and JC Chasez—back in the recording booths. And amid the footage of the group laughing, hugging and jamming out as they listen to their new song, the "SexyBack" singer has a special message for his former group.
"So many stars aligned," Justin—who starred in the original Trolls back in 2016—said in the clip. "And that's why I hit y'all I was like, 'Hey, something came up.' We do this song, it's a love letter to our fans. I would be honored to have the group on this song."
Though fans will have to wait until the end of September for the whole track, a snippet of the song was released in the movie's trailer, which debuted Sept. 13.
"This trailer is all we ever wanted, all we ever needed," a post shared to the Trolls' official Instagram account read. "Watch the new trailer for #TrollsBandTogether featuring 'Better Place' from @NSYNC. Experience it only in theaters November 17."
But something else fans are saying they want, they need? A reunion tour.
"You know what's also a love letter to fans? A whole reunion tour," a user commented on Justin's post from the studio, while another added, "Okay, seriously, just tell me what organs I'm going to have to sell to afford tickets for the reunion tour. I'm in. No matter what."
And a third summed up everyone's feelings by writing, "we need more!!!! us mid moms in our 30s neeeedddd mooooore!!!!"
In fact, those were essentially Taylor Swift's exact sentiments when the band reunited on stage at the VMAs Sept. 12 to present her with the trophy for Best Pop Video.
"I'm not doing well pivoting from this to this," the 33-year-old said, gesturing between the boy band and her award. "I had your dolls. Are you doing something? What's going to happen now?"
She added, "You're pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really too much."
And if you're not ready to say bye, bye, bye to *NSYNC until Sept. 29, keep reading for fun facts about the iconic ‘90s boy band.