Exclusive

Peta Murgatroyd Shares Why She Wanted to Return to DWTS 10 Weeks After Giving Birth

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd shared why she wanted to return for season 32 two and a half months after giving birth to her baby boy Rio.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 14, 2023 4:51 PMTags
Dancing With The StarsExclusivesCelebritiesPeta Murgatroyd
Watch: DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome Baby No. 2

Peta Murgatroyd is ready to step back into the ballroom.

Ten weeks after giving birth to baby Rio, the Dancing With the Stars pro revealed the reason she wanted to return to the show for its upcoming season 32.

"I miss dance. I miss the show," Peta—who shares the little one as well as 6-year-old son Shai with husband and former DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy—exclusively told E! News in an interview that aired Sept. 13. "It's only one time a year. And if I can make it work with getting people in to help me out with looking after the kids for a few hours a day, then I'm gonna do it. Because I love working and meeting new people."

This includes her new dance partner, Barry Williams. Reflecting on how much she and the Brady Bunch alum have bonded, the two-time mirrorball champ added, "Barry's been an amazing person to have in my life. So, I'm grateful." 

And while Peta suggested baby Rio is a good sleeper, she doesn't want Dancing With the Stars viewers sleeping on Barry when it comes to the competition.     

"I'm telling you, don't sleep on Barry," she said. "I'm telling you. I'm very impressed right now with what I see."

photos
Celebrities Who Have Turned Down Dancing With the Stars

Indeed, it looks like the two are already in step when it comes to working together. "I'm so happy with my partner," Peta continued. "Barry is a gem to be with."

Of course, the feeling is mutual. "I'm the one who's happy," Barry noted. "I won the lotto."

ABC/Andrew Eccles

Trending Stories

1

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Breaks Silence on Carl Breakup

2
Exclusive

Brian Austin Green Shares Update on Shannen Doherty Amid Cancer Battle

3

*NSYNC’s Reunion Continues With New Song "Better Place"—Listen Now

And while fans have seen the actor sing and dance on the ‘70s sitcom, he noted that ballroom dance is different than anything he's done in the past. Still, Barry is excited to give it a go.

"For me, this is once-in-a-lifetime," he shared. "I want to get on the ride fully and [I'm] really looking forward to it."

Barry and Peta will face some stiff competition—including from The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson, Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix and Jason Mraz. To see the rest of the cast for season 32 of Dancing With the Stars—which premieres on ABC and Disney+ Sept. 26keep reading.

(Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Barry Williams

The Brady Bunch actor will be dancing with Peta Murgatroyd.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Matt Walsh

The Veep alum is paired with Koko Iwasaki.

Netflix
Mauricio Umansky

The real estate broker—who recently separated from wife Kyle Richards—is partnered with Emma Slater.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Mira Sorvino

The Oscar winner will be dancing with Gleb Savchenko.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lele Pons

The social media star will be dancing with Brandon Armstrong.

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Adrian Peterson

The football player is partnered with Britt Stewart.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Jason Mraz

The Grammy winner is partnered with Daniella Karagach.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spotify
Harry Jowsey

The Too Hot to Handle star is paired with Rylee Arnold.

(Photo by: Zach Pagano/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Alyson Hannigan

The How I Met Your Mother alum will be paired with Sasha Farber.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Xochitl Gomez

The Marvel star will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Tyson Beckford

The supermodel is paired with Jenna Johnson.

Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Ariana Madix

The Vanderpump Rules star is partnered with Pasha Pashkov.

ABC/Sami Drasin
Charity Lawson

The Bachelorette star is paired with Artem Chigvintsev.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Jamie Lynn Spears

The Zoey 102 star is partnered with Alan Bersten.

- Reporting by Joelle Garguilo

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard Breaks Silence on Carl Breakup

2
Exclusive

Brian Austin Green Shares Update on Shannen Doherty Amid Cancer Battle

3

*NSYNC’s Reunion Continues With New Song "Better Place"—Listen Now

4

Elon Musk Reflects on "Brutal" Relationship With Amber Heard

5

Savannah Chrisley Is Dating Alleged Murder Plot Survivor Robert Shiver