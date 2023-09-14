Peta Murgatroyd Shares Why She Wanted to Return to DWTS 10 Weeks After Giving Birth

Watch : DWTS' Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Welcome Baby No. 2

Peta Murgatroyd is ready to step back into the ballroom.

Ten weeks after giving birth to baby Rio, the Dancing With the Stars pro revealed the reason she wanted to return to the show for its upcoming season 32.

"I miss dance. I miss the show," Peta—who shares the little one as well as 6-year-old son Shai with husband and former DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy—exclusively told E! News in an interview that aired Sept. 13. "It's only one time a year. And if I can make it work with getting people in to help me out with looking after the kids for a few hours a day, then I'm gonna do it. Because I love working and meeting new people."

This includes her new dance partner, Barry Williams. Reflecting on how much she and the Brady Bunch alum have bonded, the two-time mirrorball champ added, "Barry's been an amazing person to have in my life. So, I'm grateful."

And while Peta suggested baby Rio is a good sleeper, she doesn't want Dancing With the Stars viewers sleeping on Barry when it comes to the competition.

"I'm telling you, don't sleep on Barry," she said. "I'm telling you. I'm very impressed right now with what I see."