Peta Murgatroyd Shares Why She Wanted to Return to DWTS 10 Weeks After Giving Birth

Peta Murgatroyd is ready to step back into the ballroom.
Ten weeks after giving birth to baby Rio, the Dancing With the Stars pro revealed the reason she wanted to return to the show for its upcoming season 32.
"I miss dance. I miss the show," Peta—who shares the little one as well as 6-year-old son Shai with husband and former DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy—exclusively told E! News in an interview that aired Sept. 13. "It's only one time a year. And if I can make it work with getting people in to help me out with looking after the kids for a few hours a day, then I'm gonna do it. Because I love working and meeting new people."
This includes her new dance partner, Barry Williams. Reflecting on how much she and the Brady Bunch alum have bonded, the two-time mirrorball champ added, "Barry's been an amazing person to have in my life. So, I'm grateful."
And while Peta suggested baby Rio is a good sleeper, she doesn't want Dancing With the Stars viewers sleeping on Barry when it comes to the competition.
"I'm telling you, don't sleep on Barry," she said. "I'm telling you. I'm very impressed right now with what I see."
Indeed, it looks like the two are already in step when it comes to working together. "I'm so happy with my partner," Peta continued. "Barry is a gem to be with."
Of course, the feeling is mutual. "I'm the one who's happy," Barry noted. "I won the lotto."
And while fans have seen the actor sing and dance on the ‘70s sitcom, he noted that ballroom dance is different than anything he's done in the past. Still, Barry is excited to give it a go.
"For me, this is once-in-a-lifetime," he shared. "I want to get on the ride fully and [I'm] really looking forward to it."
Barry and Peta will face some stiff competition—including from The Bachelorette's Charity Lawson, Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix and Jason Mraz. To see the rest of the cast for season 32 of Dancing With the Stars—which premieres on ABC and Disney+ Sept. 26—keep reading.
- Reporting by Joelle Garguilo