Carly Pearce Details Her New Musical Chapter After Divorce

Watch : Carly Pearce Teases New Chapter of Music After Divorce

Carly Pearce is ready to put every little thing out there.

Two years after releasing her album 29, which centered around her 2020 divorce from Michael Ray after 8 months of marriage, the singer has opened up about what this next chapter of her life—and her music—looks like. And indeed, her new single "Country Music Made Me Do It," which she described as the closest she'll get to a "semi-autobiographical anthem," is also the start of a new era of music from the country star.

"I feel like I was just trying to survive," Carly told E! News' Francesca Amiker of the years following her divorce as well as the death of her longtime producer Busbee to glioblastoma in 2019. "And what these last few years has done for me is given me the confidence to dive right in and own that real traditional sound of country music that made me fall in love with it."

She continued, "So I feel like what's happening now is obviously I'm telling my stories in the way that I see the world, but I'm also just really leaning into the kind of production and instrumentation I always wanted to. And just taking a chance on making music that I really love."