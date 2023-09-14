Elon Musk Shares Photo of Ex Amber Heard Dressed as Mercy From Overwatch After Book Revelation

Watch : Elon Musk Recalls His "Brutal" Romance with Amber Heard

Elon Musk is taking a trip to space down memory lane.

In a new biography on the SpaceX founder, Elon reflected on his yearlong on-again, off-again romance with Amber Heard.

But that's not all, as biographer Walter Isaacson also revealed that the Aquaman actress once spent "two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play" after he told her that she reminded him of his favorite video game character, Mercy from Overwatch.

Now, not only has Elon confirmed that was the case, sharing that "it was awesome," the Tesla CEO also posted a throwback photo of Amber in her full Overwatch ensemble—which included a white bodysuit, mechanical wings and a gold halo headpiece—to X (formally known as Twitter) Sept. 13.

The pic from the past comes just days after the eponymous book was released, in which Amber, 37, also takes a look back at her relationship with Elon, 52.

"I guess I could be called a geek for someone who can also be called a hot chick," she told Walter per Vanity Fair, noting that despite their split, she loves him "very much."