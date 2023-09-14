The Ultimatum’s Madlyn Ballatori Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Colby Kissinger

The Ultimatum’s Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger have welcomed their second baby, over a year after their love story played out on screen. Find out what they named their newborn.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Sep 14, 2023
Watch: Which Ultimatum Castmate Is NOT in the Group Chat?!

This family needs another to add another tiny cowboy hat to their rotation. 

The Ultimatum's Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger have officially welcomed their second baby. 

"Conrad Lloyd Kissinger," the couple captioned a joint Instagram post Sept. 13, revealing their newborn's name. "Welcome to the world! Outs is even brighter now because of you. God is so good!"

The parents also share 16-month-old daughter Josie, who they found out they were expecting only 3 months after the pair finished filming season one of the reality show. And though their relationship was tested on air after Colby issued Madlyn the ultimatum, the couple ended up reuniting and were married during the season finale. 

Madlyn and Colby shared their happy news about their growing family back in January, with Madlyn writing on Instagram at the time, "Baby Kissinger coming Sept ‘23! Colby and I could not be more excited and THANKFUL for the blessing we already have in Josie and now for this new little one to come."

She continued, "I'm not sure how our hearts can even hold more love but I cannot wait to find out! && to see our little Josephine be a big sister."

photos
The Ultimatum Status Check: Where Are They Now?

Madlyn previously reflected on her pregnancy journey, and how it affected her and Colby's marriage. 

"I really loved every minute of being pregnant," she told E! News in May. "I felt like a champ. It gave me a whole new sense of confidence and love for myself and for Colby. It just totally grew me as an individual and us as a couple."

And after welcoming Josie, their Ultimatum family was quick to send their well-wishes, including hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey

"April [Marie] was the first and then I think Rae [Williams] and Randall [Griffin] put it into the group text and everybody chimed in and shared their love," Madlyn gushed. "Vanessa and Nick were so sweet. They sent us an incredible care package with the cutest little outfits and stuffed animals and blankets."

In addition to a spinoff of the original series, The Ultimatum: Queer Love which aired in May, Season 2 of the Netflix show dropped earlier this summer.

To meet this year's cast, keep reading (or if you want to jump ahead to spoilers, click here to see which couples stayed together, and which parted ways).

The Ultimatum Season 2

Back to guide the couples through the experiment are Nick and Vanessa Lachey, reprising their hosting duties from the first season, though JoAnna Garcia Swisher served as the narrator for The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

"Ten men and women in loving relationships yet rife with hesitation are risking it all to determine whether to break up or get engaged," Netflix teased in a release. "One person issues an ultimatum, and from there, each couple embarks on a transformative journey that could change the course of their lives forever."

All of the season two pairs hail from North or South Carolina. 

Antonio and Roxanne

Ultimatum Giver: Antonio, 30, Freight Broker
Ultimatum Receiver: Roxanne, 31, Founder and CEO

Despite the on-again off-again nature of their relationship over the last four years, Antonio has always known Roxanne was wife material. But she's far more invested in building an empire than planning a wedding and has concerns about Antonio's lack of business ambition.

James and Ryann

Ultimatum Giver: Ryann, 24, Radiologic Technologist
Ultimatum Receiver: James, 24, Grad Student and Research Assistant

This former prom queen and football player have been together for seven years, proving high school sweethearts can make it work. But the couple have struggled with trust issues and distance has put a strain on their relationship.

Feeling like her partner should know if he wants a future with her by now, Ryann has given James the ultimatum. But James is hoping to land a job and gain financial stability before getting married. 

Lisa and Brian

Ultimatum Giver: Lisa, 32, Vice President of Clinical Services
Ultimatum Receiver: Brian, 29, Financial Analyst

This isn't the first time Lisa has put pressure on Brian to commit, initially issuing him an ultimatum after six months of casual hookups. Now, after two years of exclusively dating, Lisa, who has a 10-year-old daughter, is ready to be with him forever. While Brian loves how Lisa motivates him to be a better person, he has concerns over her jealousy issues and the way she communicates during their arguments, which can quickly turn explosive. 

Trey and Riah

Ultimatum Giver: Trey, 29, Area Manager at Paper Mill
Ultimatum Receiver: Riah, 25, Managing Server

Though Trey was initially convinced Riah was a catfish when he swiped right on a dating app, the couple have been dating for two years. And now that Riah has moved into Trey's place, he's ready to put a ring on it and have a commitment similar to his parents' 30-year union. But Riah isn't convinced marriage is for her and still has goals she wants to accomplish on her own. 

Kat and Alex

Ultimatum Giver: Kat, 28, Travel Nurse
Ultimatum Receiver: Alex, 32, Software Sales

After matching on a dating app, Kat is ready to go from Hinge to hitched. But, while the two bond over their love for travel and outdoor activities, they struggle to communicate. Wanting to be challenged by his partner, Alex is concerned Kat is too conflict-adverse and defers to him to make decisions for her rather than speak her mind.

