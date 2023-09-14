The Real Reason Meghan Markle Hasn't Been Wearing Her Engagement Ring From Prince Harry

Here's the royal tea behind Meghan Markle's missing engagement ring.
After eagle-eyed fans noticed the Duchess of Sussex stepped out without the jewelry piece at the 2023 Invictus Games, a source explained to E! News the whereabouts of the ring.
The source said that the ring, which Prince Harry gave to Meghan during his proposal six years ago, is currently being serviced because a setting came loose.
Meghan publicly wore the ring for the first time in November 2017 when news of her engagement was made public. At the time, a separate source told E! News that Harry designed the ring himself—and it had several callbacks to his family.
For instance, the ring was made by Cleave and Company, who served as the court jewelers and medallists to the late Queen Elizabeth. The piece's center stone is from Botswana, which Harry visited when he was a child and where the couple celebrated Meghan's 36th birthday.
The ring also features two outside diamonds, which are from the late Princess Diana's personal collection, the source previously told E! News. The ring's classic gold band was also chosen by Harry.
A year after proposing, Harry and Meghan tied the knot at Windsor Castle. The pair later welcomed son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2, who Meghan gave a special shout-out to during her appearance at the 2023 Invictus Games, a multi-sporting event held in honor for wounded, injured and sick servicemen.
"Just like so many of you this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House has created, so I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled, getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago," Meghan, who arrived to the Düsseldorf, Germany event four days after its kickoff, said, according to Hello! magazine. "I'm thrilled that the first event I've been to for Invictus is here with all of you."
Keep reading for more quotes Meghan and Harry have said about their family.