The Real Reason Meghan Markle Hasn't Been Wearing Her Engagement Ring From Prince Harry

A source explained to E! News the whereabouts of Meghan Markle's engagement ring, which she has not worn while attending the 2023 Invictus Games with Prince Harry.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Sep 14, 2023 1:36 AMTags
CouplesPrince HarryRingsCelebritiesMeghan Markle
Watch: Why Meghan Markle Isn't Wearing Engagement Ring

Here's the royal tea behind Meghan Markle's missing engagement ring. 

After eagle-eyed fans noticed the Duchess of Sussex stepped out without the jewelry piece at the 2023 Invictus Games, a source explained to E! News the whereabouts of the ring.

The source said that the ring, which Prince Harry gave to Meghan during his proposal six years ago, is currently being serviced because a setting came loose.

Meghan publicly wore the ring for the first time in November 2017 when news of her engagement was made public. At the time, a separate source told E! News that Harry designed the ring himself—and it had several callbacks to his family.

For instance, the ring was made by Cleave and Company, who served as the court jewelers and medallists to the late Queen Elizabeth. The piece's center stone is from Botswana, which Harry visited when he was a child and where the couple celebrated Meghan's 36th birthday.

photos
Meghan Markle Through the Years

The ring also features two outside diamonds, which are from the late Princess Diana's personal collection, the source previously told E! News. The ring's classic gold band was also chosen by Harry.

A year after proposing, Harry and Meghan tied the knot at Windsor Castle. The pair later welcomed son Prince Archie, 4, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2, who Meghan gave a special shout-out to during her appearance at the 2023 Invictus Games, a multi-sporting event held in honor for wounded, injured and sick servicemen.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Trending Stories

1

Elon Musk Reflects on "Brutal" Relationship With Amber Heard

2
Exclusive

Brian Austin Green Shares Update on Shannen Doherty Amid Cancer Battle

3

Is Kristin Cavallari Dating Singer Morgan Wallen? See Her Coy Reaction

"Just like so many of you this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House has created, so I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled, getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago," Meghan, who arrived to the Düsseldorf, Germany event four days after its kickoff, said, according to Hello! magazine. "I'm thrilled that the first event I've been to for Invictus is here with all of you."

Keep reading for more quotes Meghan and Harry have said about their family.

Getty Images
Uncle Harry

"I don't think you can force these things. It will happen when it's gonna happen," he told Sky News back in 2015 when asked if the birth of his niece Princess Charlotte made him think about settling down. "Of course, I would love to have kids right now, but there's a process that one has to go through."

Peter Nicholls/PA Wire
Planning for Her Little One

Years ago, Meghan even made a purchase with her future daughter in mind. "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season—which, at the time, felt like such a milestone—I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version," she recalled to Hello! in 2015. "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day."

Getty Images
Waiting for That Special Someone

Fatherhood is a subject that—along with marriage—has long trailed Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana's younger son. "There have been moments through life, especially when we do a tour abroad, when I think, 'I'd love to have kids now'... And then there are other times when I bury my head in the sand going, 'All right, don't need kids!' There's no rush. I tell you what: There's been times I've been put off having children," he admitted to People back in May 2016, shortly before meeting his future wife. 

REX/Shutterstock
Looking Towards the Future

In 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their engagement and sat for their first joint interview. Naturally, the topic of future kids came up. "Of course. You know, I think you know one step at a time, and hopefully, we'll start a family in the near future," Prince Harry said at the time with Meghan smiling beside him.

Facundo Arrizabalaga/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Joys of Motherhood

"It's magic," Meghan said about becoming a mum following Archie's birth. "It's pretty amazing and, I mean, I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Proud Pops

Following Archie's birth in May 2019, Harry gushed, "It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Changed for Good

Harry reflected on the lessons he's learned since becoming a parent during a speech at the National Youth Mentoring Summit in 2019. He shared, "I'm struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model. The person who may be sitting here today that doesn't realize that someone looks up to them that—for that person—you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful. Perhaps it's the newfound clarity I have as a father knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior, one day maybe even following in my footsteps."

Toby Melville /PA Wire
Doting on Archie

"Our little man is our No. 1 priority but then our work after that is the second priority," Prince Harry shared during a speaking engagement in 2020, "and we're just doing everything we can to try and play our part in trying to make the world a better place."

Shutterstock
Archie's Firsts

Harry and Meghan found a silver lining amid the coronavirus pandemic through baby Archie. "In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more externally," Meghan shared in October 2020. "We'd miss a lot of those moments. So I think it's been a lot of really good family time."

Harry added, "We were both there for Archie's first steps, his first run, his first fall, everything."

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Awaiting Her Baby Girl's Arrival

In May 2021, Meghan made a rare TV appearance during Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World special. The former actress opened up about her pregnancy and shared her excitement about raising a daughter. "My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world," she said at the time. "When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward."

She added, "Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow."

Apple TV+
Raising the Future

Meghan makes a brief cameo in her husband's Apple TV+ series with Oprah, The Me You Can't See. During her appearance, the California native seemingly pays tribute to her growing family with a shirt that reads, "Raising the Future."

Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
Party of Four!

The couple welcomed their baby girl. In a statement shared on their Archewell Foundation page, they gushed, "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images
Book Worms

On June 8, 2021, Meghan will release her first children's book, The Bench, which is a celebration of fatherhood from a mother's perspective. Of her new project, she said in a press release in May, "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Elon Musk Reflects on "Brutal" Relationship With Amber Heard

2
Exclusive

Brian Austin Green Shares Update on Shannen Doherty Amid Cancer Battle

3

Is Kristin Cavallari Dating Singer Morgan Wallen? See Her Coy Reaction

4

Selena Gomez Declares She’ll “Never Be a Meme Again” After 2023 VMAs

5

MTV VMAs 2023: Olivia Rodrigo’s Shocking Stage Malfunction Explained