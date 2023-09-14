The Real Reason Meghan Markle Hasn't Been Wearing Her Engagement Ring From Prince Harry

Watch : Why Meghan Markle Isn't Wearing Engagement Ring

Here's the royal tea behind Meghan Markle's missing engagement ring.

After eagle-eyed fans noticed the Duchess of Sussex stepped out without the jewelry piece at the 2023 Invictus Games, a source explained to E! News the whereabouts of the ring.

The source said that the ring, which Prince Harry gave to Meghan during his proposal six years ago, is currently being serviced because a setting came loose.

Meghan publicly wore the ring for the first time in November 2017 when news of her engagement was made public. At the time, a separate source told E! News that Harry designed the ring himself—and it had several callbacks to his family.

For instance, the ring was made by Cleave and Company, who served as the court jewelers and medallists to the late Queen Elizabeth. The piece's center stone is from Botswana, which Harry visited when he was a child and where the couple celebrated Meghan's 36th birthday.