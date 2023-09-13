Pete Davidson Shares He Took Ketamine for 4 Years Before Entering Rehab

Watch : Pete Davidson Enters Rehab for Mental Health

Pete Davidson is opening up about the struggles he underwent before entering rehab earlier this year.

When the Saturday Night Live alum began undergoing treatment in June, multiple outlets reported that he was being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and borderline personality disorder—ailments he has spoken about before.

During his recent comedy show in Atlantic City, Pete spoke about what sent him to rehab—ketamine use, according to the New York Post. And per People, he told the audience that he took the dissociative drug daily for four years.

"It was magical," the 29-year-old said of his experience with the substance.

"I am fresh out of rehab, everyone," he added. "I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time's the charm!"

Ketamine is not FDA-approved for the treatment of any psychiatric disorder. However, in 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the "S" form of the drug, which is derived from ketamine, as a nasal spray for "treatment-resistant depression in adults."