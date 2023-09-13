Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and More Step Out for Star-Studded BFF Dinner

Taylor Swift enjoyed a night out with her squad ahead of her big night at the MTV VMAs.
A day before sweeping the event with multiple wins and amid a more than two-month break from her Eras tour, the pop star was spotted out to dinner in New York City with several of her celeb friends.
On Sept. 11, Taylor was photographed leaving Italian restaurant Emilio's Ballato, along with Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds and Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz—who had co-written two tracks on the singer's recent Midnights album.
For the group outing, Taylor wore a pale blue, sleeveless, ribbed, pointelle-knit Alaïa mini dress paired with matching, chunky suede platform sandals. Blake matched in a light blue tweed jacket worn over a floral minidress.
Embracing her 1989 era ahead of the release of her re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor's Version) in October, the "Blank Space" singer had also worn blue last month at friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding, which Zoë and Channing also attended.
A day after the dinner outing, Taylor donned a custom black Versace gown to the MTV VMAs, where she won a whopping nine award wins, including for video, song and artist of the year.
At the event, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the "Anti-Hero" brought her famous award show enthusiasm, cheering on fellow artists like Olivia Rodrigo and Demi Lovato and sparking a viral reaction after seeing *NSYNC reunite to present the Best Pop Video award. (She soon joined them on stage after winning the honor.)
She also hung out with pals Selena Gomez and Ice Spice—who shared a video Taylor filmed on her Instagram Stories. Taylor changed into another blue outfit—a pleated, EB Denim mini dress—for an enchanted evening at an after-party hosted by Diddy—who picked up the Global Icon award—in NYC.
