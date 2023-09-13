Nick Jonas Calls Out Concertgoers Throwing Objects Onstage During Jonas Brothers Show

Nick Jonas had to remind fans not to throw objects onstage after bracelets were thrown at him during a recent Jonas Brothers tour stop in California.

Nick Jonas is not burnin' up for this concert trend. 

The Jonas Brothers member found himself added to the increasingly growing list of performers who have had things thrown at them while onstage

In a video shared to TikTok from the band's Sept. 11 show in Sacramento, California, Nick can be seen singing "Rollercoaster" when two bracelets are thrown towards him, hitting the stage. After trying to catch the first and shaking his head a couple times, the 30-year-old then looks into the crowd and mouths, "stop, stop, no" while holding his hands in front of him after the second is thrown above his head. He then moves his hands in a manner to indicate "no more" before laughing and continuing to perform. 

"Nick was fed up with yall throwing stuff on stage," the Sept. 12 video was captioned. "He was really like 'stop.'"

And the gentle way Nick reprimanded the crowd reminded users of his second role in life—that of dad to 18-month-old daughter Malti with wife Priyanka Chopra

In fact, one fan even commented on the clip, "That man scolded the crowd like they were each and every one his daughter," while another added, "That second stop gesture was so dad of him."

Over the last few months, several artists have had concerts interrupted by objects being thrown onto the stage—with some resulting in injuries. In June, Bebe Rexha got a black eye after being struck by a cell phone thrown on stage by a fan, who was subsequently arrested for assault.

That same month, both Kelsea Ballerini and Pink experienced similar encounters with fans. The "Peter Pan" singer was hit in the eye by a bracelet tossed from the crowd and, in an even stranger instance, a fan threw their mother's ashes onstage during the "So What" singer's set at the British Summer Time Festival.

Nicholas Gerardin

And while Nick gently reminded his audience about concert etiquette, one artist who had choicer words for her fans was Adele

The "Easy On Me" singer took a moment during one of her Las Vegas residency shows back in July to address the odd trend

"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f--king show etiquette at the moment?" the 35-year-old said in a video shared to Twitter. "People just throwing s--t onstage. Have you seen them? I f--king dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll f--king kill you."

Adele's comments came just as she was firing a t-shirt cannon into the audience, prompting her to add with a laugh, "'Stop throwing things at the artist, but you can shoot things into people.' It's a total reverse."

"I've seen these people," she added. "These people have lost it."

To see more artists who have had to deal with this puzzling trend, keep reading. 

Manny Carabel/Getty Images for 2023 Tribeca Festival
Nick Jonas

The Jonas Brothers member had to send out an S.O.S and ask fans to stop throwing things on stage after two bracelets almost hit him at a California stop on the group's tour. 

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Tres Generaciones
Cardi B

In case it wasn't clear, Cardi B does not like it like that. When a front row patron splashed their drink on the performer mid-set at Drai's Beachclub in Las Vegas July 29, she responded by throwing her microphone

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that an unidentified woman reported a battery case the day after the concert, but noted no arrest or citations have been issued. On Aug. 3, Cardi's lawyers told TMZ that police informed them no chargers would be filed against the singer.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp
Bebe Rexha

Baby, Bebe Rexha is gonna have the best f--kin' night of her life no matter what happens. Struck in the face when a man at her June show in NYC threw a phone, she later posted a photo of her injured eye, writing, "Im good."

Todd A Spodek, a lawyer for Nicolas Malvagna, who was arrested and charged with assault, told TMZ, "As a fan, Mr. Malvagna's sole intention was to have Ms. Rexha take photos with his phone, and return it as a keepsake. It was never his intention to injure Ms. Rehxa."

Will Heath/NBC
Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini didn't find it all that charming when someone tossed jewelry up on stage during a June performance in Idaho. "Someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eyes," she wrote on Instagram Stories days later, "and it more so just scared me than hurt me."

Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock
Ava Max

Listen, she's not that sweet. Ava Max had words for the man who assaulted her during an L.A. performance this past June. "He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye," the "Sweet but Psycho" singer wrote on Twitter. "He's never coming to a show again."

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for dcp
Pink

Pink thought the fan who randomly passed her a wheel of Brie while she was singing at at the British Summer Time Festival in London this past June was kinda grate. "What the f--k," the musician said, as she reached for the dairy. "I wanna kiss you on the mouth."

But just give us a reason for why another fan tossed a bag of ashes the very next day. "This is your mom?" the "What About Us" singer asked. "I don't know how to feel about this."

Karwai Tang/WireImage
Harry Styles

A sign of the times? Harry Styles had to get away from numerous flying objects during his recently wrapped Love on Tour, including, inexplicably, a handful of Skittles at a 2022 show in Los Angeles. A rep for the taste the rainbow brand later tweeted, "Didn't think I needed to say this: Please don't throw Skittles."

Environmental Media Association
Billie Eilish

What a boob. As Billie Eilish sang "Lost Cause" at a February 2022 show, one fan tossed a set of false boobs at her. But proving that she's, uh, breast under pressure, the seven-time Grammy winner flung them back into the crowd and kept going. 

Todd Owyoung/NBC
Kid Cudi

Uh, guys, he warned you. Moments after Kid Cudi told the crowd at his 2022 Rolling Loud set, "Yo, I'm going to walk off this stage, if y'all throw one more f--king thing up here, I will leave," he was pegged with yet another object. So he left. 

Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
Ariana Grande

Arianators were left feeling sour after Ariana Grande was beaned with a lemon while headlining Coachella in 2019. And though the singer was definitely not so into it, into it, into it, she brushed off the fruit, telling the crowd, "One of ya'll threw a lemon at me, s--t."

