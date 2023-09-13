Nick Jonas Calls Out Concertgoers Throwing Objects Onstage During Jonas Brothers Show

Watch : The Jonas Brothers React To Object-Throwing at Concerts

Nick Jonas is not burnin' up for this concert trend.

The Jonas Brothers member found himself added to the increasingly growing list of performers who have had things thrown at them while onstage.

In a video shared to TikTok from the band's Sept. 11 show in Sacramento, California, Nick can be seen singing "Rollercoaster" when two bracelets are thrown towards him, hitting the stage. After trying to catch the first and shaking his head a couple times, the 30-year-old then looks into the crowd and mouths, "stop, stop, no" while holding his hands in front of him after the second is thrown above his head. He then moves his hands in a manner to indicate "no more" before laughing and continuing to perform.

"Nick was fed up with yall throwing stuff on stage," the Sept. 12 video was captioned. "He was really like 'stop.'"

And the gentle way Nick reprimanded the crowd reminded users of his second role in life—that of dad to 18-month-old daughter Malti with wife Priyanka Chopra.

In fact, one fan even commented on the clip, "That man scolded the crowd like they were each and every one his daughter," while another added, "That second stop gesture was so dad of him."