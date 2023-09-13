Nick Jonas Calls Out Concertgoers Throwing Objects Onstage During Jonas Brothers Show

Nick Jonas is not burnin' up for this concert trend.
The Jonas Brothers member found himself added to the increasingly growing list of performers who have had things thrown at them while onstage.
In a video shared to TikTok from the band's Sept. 11 show in Sacramento, California, Nick can be seen singing "Rollercoaster" when two bracelets are thrown towards him, hitting the stage. After trying to catch the first and shaking his head a couple times, the 30-year-old then looks into the crowd and mouths, "stop, stop, no" while holding his hands in front of him after the second is thrown above his head. He then moves his hands in a manner to indicate "no more" before laughing and continuing to perform.
"Nick was fed up with yall throwing stuff on stage," the Sept. 12 video was captioned. "He was really like 'stop.'"
And the gentle way Nick reprimanded the crowd reminded users of his second role in life—that of dad to 18-month-old daughter Malti with wife Priyanka Chopra.
In fact, one fan even commented on the clip, "That man scolded the crowd like they were each and every one his daughter," while another added, "That second stop gesture was so dad of him."
Over the last few months, several artists have had concerts interrupted by objects being thrown onto the stage—with some resulting in injuries. In June, Bebe Rexha got a black eye after being struck by a cell phone thrown on stage by a fan, who was subsequently arrested for assault.
That same month, both Kelsea Ballerini and Pink experienced similar encounters with fans. The "Peter Pan" singer was hit in the eye by a bracelet tossed from the crowd and, in an even stranger instance, a fan threw their mother's ashes onstage during the "So What" singer's set
And while Nick gently reminded his audience about concert etiquette, one artist who had choicer words for her fans was Adele.
The "Easy On Me" singer took a moment during one of her Las Vegas residency shows back in July to address the odd trend.
"Have you noticed how people are like forgetting f--king show etiquette at the moment?" the 35-year-old said in a video shared to Twitter. "People just throwing s--t onstage. Have you seen them? I f--king dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll f--king kill you."
Adele's comments came just as she was firing a t-shirt cannon into the audience, prompting her to add with a laugh, "'Stop throwing things at the artist, but you can shoot things into people.' It's a total reverse."
"I've seen these people," she added. "These people have lost it."
