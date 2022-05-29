Watch Now

Nick Jonas Shares How Becoming a Dad Has Changed Him, Months After Welcoming Baby Malti

Nick Jonas credited his 4-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with giving him "the wonderful perspective of being a parent" and shared how his view on life has changed. Find out more below.

Watch: Nick Jonas GUSHES Over Life as a Father to Baby Girl Malti Marie

Nick Jonas is experiencing a "deeper love" after becoming a father.   

In the wake of the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, the Jonas Brothers musician, 29, shared with Variety how his perspective on life has changed since he and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child together, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogate in January.

"The weight of everything is much more intense. I think it's now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people's journeys," Nick said on May 25, a day after the tragedy. "I'm so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent." 

The "Levels" singer also used the moment to advocate for change. "As a father, as an uncle, I can't not think about the kids and all the lives that were lost," he shared. "I'm hoping for change to happen and we'll see the end of this." 

In addition to his own family, Nick is uncle to Kevin and Danielle Jonas' daughters Alena, 8, and Valentina, 5, as well as Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner's daughter Willa, 22 months. Sophie and Joe are also expecting their second child

Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

While celebrating Mother's Day on May 9, Priyanka and Nick revealed that their road to parenthood hasn't been an easy one.

In a joint Instagram post, they shared that their little one had to spend "100 plus days in the NICU" before she was finally able to go home. 

"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith," they wrote at the time. "And while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is." 

The Midway actor later described fatherhood as "pretty wild" while visiting The Tonight Show on May 17, adding, "You know, our little girl is home and what a gift."  

And, as it turns out, Nick's older siblings have also given him another special gift: lots of parenting advice. "Yeah, it turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist," he joked. "Doctor, all these Ph.D.s I didn't know they had." 

