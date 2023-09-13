Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Cast Revealed: Did 5 Random People Recognize the Celebs?

Ariana Madix

DWTS Super-Fan: Isn't she a reality star?

Former Entertainment Reporter: Vanderpump Rules star! "I regret ever loving you" a.k.a. "Scandoval" was my entire personality for a bit earlier this year.

School Teacher: Queen! I know we're collectively burnt out on "Scandoval," at least, I am, but I'm rooting for her to win. Hopefully she brings the same seriousness she had about sketch comedy to the dance floor.

Recent College Grad: WOW! I would have to say she might be the most exciting contestant thus far. America is rooting for you, queen! I hope that worm with a mustache watches her slay from his rotten hole in the ground. She is clearly the No. 1 guy in this group.

Personal Injury Defense Attorney: Is that Ariana Grande's real last name? Oh f--king hell, that's the girl from VPR? I didn't know her last name. Can I change my answer to, "She's in Vanderpump Rules, obviously." Because I do know who she is. I just didn't know her last name.

Who She Really Is: Raise your glasses high because this Vanderpump Rules star is continuing to flourish after the Bravo world was rocked by the news that Madix's boyfriend of almost 10 years, Tom Sandoval, had been having an affair with her fellow cast mate and best friend, Raquel Leviss.