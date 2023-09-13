Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Cast Revealed: Did 5 Random People Recognize the Celebs?

Please welcome to the ballroom...who?
Dancing With the Stars officially announced its lineup of celebrities for season 32, which premieres on Sept. 26 and will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. The soon-to-be-Samba-ing stars set to put on their dancing shoes include beloved Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix, a member of The Brady Bunch and a newly minted Marvel superhero. Oh, there's also an Oscar winner and the husband of a Real Housewife. DWTS really does have the range.
The latest crop of mirrorball hopefuls is, per tradition, an eclectic experiment in levels of fame, which is why we love to conduct this annual, highly scientific and, sure, slightly shady focus group to find out who from our esteemed panel of five random people—a DWTS super-fan, a recent college graduate, a personal injury defense attorney, a school teacher and a former entertainment reporter—has ever heard of each star.
So, just how famous are Dancing With the Stars' season 32 contestants? Let's find out...
Dancing With the Stars season 32 premieres Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The season will simulcast LIVE on Disney+ and be available next day on Hulu.