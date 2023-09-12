Look Back on Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' Cutest Pics

Kelsea Ballerini, who turned 30 on Sept. 12, and Chase Stokes haven't been shy about sharing their relationship since she slid into his DMs. Look back on their adorable road to romance.

Watch: Chase Stokes Officially Confirms He's Dating Kelsea Ballerini

Once upon a time, a country pop star met a Pogue on Instagram...

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes might just be the modern-day version of a fairy tale romance, with the couple's relationship only getting sweeter since they first sparked dating rumors in January 2023. And, it turns out, Ballerini was the one who initially pursued Stokes, as the singer-songwriter revealed on the Call Your Daddy podcast that she slid into the Outer Banks actor's DMs.

Now that's leading with your heart first

Ballerini, who split from Morgan Evans after five years of marriage in August 2022, and Stokes, 30, haven't been shy about showing their affection for one another since then, whether it's PDA on the red carpet or sharing adorable snaps on Instagram.

Stokes declared his love for the "Love Me Like You Mean It" artist with a gushing Instagram tribute for her 30th birthday on Sept. 12. "dirty 30 looks pretty damn good on you ballerini," Stokes captioned the post. "i love you."

The series caps off a summer filled with love for the couple, who went on a dreamy Italian getaway and attended a Jonas Brothers concert, with Ballerini telling E! News she is looking forward to what lies ahead as she steps into her next era. 

"I feel really content that I have lived every ounce of my 20s," Ballerini told E! News ahead of her milestone birthday. "I have no regrets and feel like I left no stone unturned. I feel lucky to have so many experiences under my belt and I feel ready to turn a new page."

In honor of Ballerini's turning the big 3-0, we're looking back on her cutest moments with Stokes:

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
A Black Tie Affair

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes dressed to the nines when they attended designer Giorgio Armani's "One Night Only" event on Sept. 2 in Venice, Italy. 

The singer-songwriter and the Outer Banks star shared images of their getaway on Instagram, including snaps from a cooking class and lounging at the beach.

Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini
Birthday Love

To commemorate Ballerini's 30th birthday on Sept. 12, Stokes posted a carousel of photos and videos of the three-time Grammy nominee. 

"dirty 30 looks pretty damn good on you ballerini," Stokes captioned the series. "i love you."

Photo by Kristy Sparow/Variety via Getty Images
Ciao Bella

The couple only had eyes for one another at a Venice Film Festival event in August 2023. 

Instagram/Kelsea Ballerini
First Date Nerves

Ballerini posted a throwback to the beginning of her relationship with Stokes on Aug. 19, sharing a clip on TikTok of herself preparing for their first official date. 

"Happy weekend," she captioned the post, "heres a video i sent to my best friend before my first date with chase #howdoidothis #rollingupthewelcomemat."

Set to her song "How Do I Do This," which is about going on a first date after many years, Ballerini models her outfit in the video.

"Here's the look, with the boots" Kelsea says while checking herself out in a full-length mirror. Turning around to showcase her half-up, half-down hairstyle, she adds, "We've got the hair clip, because we're trying to be a cool girl."

She continues speaking to an unnamed friend, explaining, "He's picking me up and we're going to a sushi place and I'll call you tomorrow and for a full update."

Taking a deep breath and raising one arm and finger in the air, she finally says, "I can do this. I can do this." And, after doing a little dance, she proclaims, "It's just a date. You just go and you just eat food and you talk about things that you do, OK?"

Gotham/GC Images
NYC Date Night

The two were spotted on a summer date in NYC, where she performed on TODAY.

"It's just nice to feel so supported and seen," Ballerini said on the show of Stokes, "and, yeah, he's such a wonderful, wonderful human being."

Instagram/Chase Stokes
The Sweetest Surprise

Stokes shocked Ballerini when he unexpectedly greeted her at the airport in July, with both stars posting video and photos from their adorable reunion. 

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Armani beauty
PDA Alert

The two attend Armani Beauty's ACQUA DI GIO and Gen A celebration in Malibu, Calif., in July 2023.

Instagram
Hometown Visit

In May 2023, Stokes joined Ballerini on a trip to her hometown of Knoxville, Tenn.

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images
Broadway Baby

The twosome attended the premiere party for the Broadway musical Shucked at Capitale in April 2023.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Red Carpet Debut

The pair officially stepped out as a couple at the 2023 CMT Music Awards in April 2023.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT
Award Show PDA

The two showcased their love on the red carpet.

Instagram PDA

In February 2023, Stokes shared a pic of himself and Ballerini showing some PDA.

Instagram
Romance Rumors

The two first sparked romance rumors in January after they were photographed looking cozy at a football game.

So, how did their relationship begin? Ballerini slide into Stokes' DMs. 

"He shoots in Charleston and my manager lives there and he put the bug in my ear," the "Heartfirst" singer revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast. "I've never seen the show but I just knew of him and I followed him and he followed me and I just swan dove right on in. His handle is @hichasestokes and I said, 'Hi Chase Stokes.'"

