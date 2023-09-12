Look Back on Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes' Cutest Pics

Watch : Chase Stokes Officially Confirms He's Dating Kelsea Ballerini

Once upon a time, a country pop star met a Pogue on Instagram...

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes might just be the modern-day version of a fairy tale romance, with the couple's relationship only getting sweeter since they first sparked dating rumors in January 2023. And, it turns out, Ballerini was the one who initially pursued Stokes, as the singer-songwriter revealed on the Call Your Daddy podcast that she slid into the Outer Banks actor's DMs.

Now that's leading with your heart first.

Ballerini, who split from Morgan Evans after five years of marriage in August 2022, and Stokes, 30, haven't been shy about showing their affection for one another since then, whether it's PDA on the red carpet or sharing adorable snaps on Instagram.

Stokes declared his love for the "Love Me Like You Mean It" artist with a gushing Instagram tribute for her 30th birthday on Sept. 12. "dirty 30 looks pretty damn good on you ballerini," Stokes captioned the post. "i love you."

The series caps off a summer filled with love for the couple, who went on a dreamy Italian getaway and attended a Jonas Brothers concert, with Ballerini telling E! News she is looking forward to what lies ahead as she steps into her next era.