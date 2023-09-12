Exclusive

How Paul Walker's Beautiful Bond With Daughter Meadow Walker Lives On

There was no one Paul Walker treasured more than his daughter, Meadow Walker. His brother Cody talked to E! News about the late actor's dad life ahead of what would have been his 50th birthday.

Watch: Meadow Walker Says She Feels Dad Paul Walker's Spirit Around

Paul Walker didn't get to see his daughter, Meadow Walker, grow up. But his family knows he'd be beyond proud of the woman she's become in the decade since his untimely death in 2013.

"That was his pride and joy, his baby girl," Paul's younger brother Cody Walker exclusively told E! News ahead of what would have been the actor's 50th birthday on Sept. 12. "He loved her to death, he only wanted what's best for her."

Meadow, who Paul shared with ex Rebecca Soteros, was only 14 when her dad died and there was hardly a remembrance of the Fast and Furious franchise star that didn't mention how much he adored his kid. 

"He loved being a dad," Cody reminisced at FuelFest Mid-Atlantic in Millville, N.J., the latest stop on the motorsports tour he co-founded to benefit Reach Out Worldwide, the humanitarian aid organization Paul started in 2010. "He had a lot of guilt for not being able to always be there."

Meaning, any misgivings Paul had about Hollywood stemmed from the fact that acting took him away from his No. 1 role. 

photos
Paul Walker: A Life in Pictures

"That's why Paul didn't like the industry," explained Cody, himself a father of three (including 4-month-old Paul Barrett "Bear" Walker). "There were people he liked, many of them." But, Cody added, all the traveling that making movies entailed meant Meadow had to share her dad with the world.

Nowadays, however, the 24-year-old model appreciates that the world is happy to join her in honoring her father body of work, including the films he was inevitably most famous for. And she remains connected to him in her own special ways.

Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

"For me, it's numbers," Meadow, who made her franchise debut with a cameo in Fast X, shared with E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight at the movie's Rome premiere in May. "Four and seven are my dad's favorite numbers. And I swear whenever I'm doubting anything or whenever I'm in an argument with someone, I start seeing four and seven everywhere. So I always know that it's him."

Her godfather Vin Diesel, who walked her down the aisle when she married Louis Thornton-Allen in 2021, told Knight on the red carpet that he believed Paul was smiling at Meadow's performance. Added Jordana Brewster, whose character Mia is still enjoying her life with Paul's Brian O'Conner in the Fast cinematic universe, "Meadow has so much grace and she carries on her father's legacy in such a beautiful way so I love the fact that she's in the film."

Meadow said being surrounded by her Fast family at the premiere "brings out the happiness. For me this is super exciting and he would be amazed that this is happening."

photos
Secrets About The Fast and the Furious

She said she was thinking about the possibility of more acting in her future, but for now, modeling was her focus and "big passion."

Meadow made her runway debut at Paris Fashion Week in 2021, walking the walk for Givenchy, and has fronted campaigns for Tiffany & Co.'s luxury eyewear and Givenchy Beauty.

"She's so beautiful and she's doing what she wanted to do," Cody told E! at FuelFest before upcoming stops in Las Vegas and Scottsdale, Ariz. "She's just crushing it. We're super proud of her and Paul would be so proud of her, too."

Keep reading to see Paul and Meadow Walker's forever-bond in photos:

Instagram
20 Years Later

Meadow Walker shared a text message between her and dad Paul Walker's co-star Vin Diesel, with Diesel writing, "Where the brotherhood began" with prayer emojis. The image shows Paul and Vin at an event for the first Fast & Furious film from 2001. "20 years later..." Meadow captioned in June 2021 ahead of the F9 premiere on June 25. 

Instagram
It's All About Family

Meadow shared a photo with Vin Diesel and daughter Hania Sinclair, adding "family <3" in May 2021. Vin commented, "All love, Always...." while Ludacris added a prayer emoji.

Instagram
Scrapbook Memories

Meadow simply captioned "miss you" to a series of throwback photos of her and dad Paul celebrating her birthday on May 22, 2021. 

Instagram
Legends Only

"Legend. Miss you," Meadow wrote in April 2021 under a screenshot of a text message showing her and a cartoon Vin Diesel together. 

Instagram
Sleeping Beauties

The father-daughter duo take a nap together as Paul holds Meadow in his arms. "A silly day to remember in sadness," Meadow captioned on Nov. 30, 2020, the seven-year anniversary of his fatal accident. "Today's a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here's a photo of my best bud & I napping." 

Instagram
BFFs

Paul was a picture perfect father while holding a camera to capture daughter Meadow's curtsy. "Miss you so so much, best friend forever and ever," Meadow wrote in Oct. 2020. 

Instagram
Twinning

"The moment I realized we are twins," Meadow captioned a gorgeous photo of her and dad Paul Walker on Sept. 12, 2020. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul." 

Instagram
Family First

Meadow captioned a cute pic of her and Vin Diesel's kids, "family forever." It's clear Paul and Vin were more than just Fast & Furious co-stars. 

Instagram
"Happy Place"

The adorable father-daughter duo play together in an adorable old photo. Meadow calls thinking of her dad her "happy place" in May 2020. 

Instagram
Surprise!

Meadow shared a never-before-seen video of her surprising dad Paul. I never thought I'd share this. But it felt right," Meadow wrote in April 2020. "Be good. I love you. Stay safe. xx" 

Instagram
All Smiles

Proud dad Paul Walker grins beside daughter Meadow Walker in a sweet snapshot. "happy birthday to the loveliest soul I'll ever know," Meadow captioned the throwback pic on Sept. 12, 2019. 

Instagram
Cheese!

A young Meadow Walker flashes a big smile to the camera in this throwback photo she posted to Instagram in April 2015. The then-16-year-old shared the pic shortly after attending Coachella, where she hung out with Fast and Furious friends Vin Diesel and Elsa Pataky.

Instagram
Happy Kisses

Meadow shared this cute flashback photo to Instagram in memory of her unforgettable dad for Father's Day 2015.

Instagram
All the Love

Sharing this adorable pic with her proud daddy on his 41st birthday, Meadow wrote on Instagram, "Happy Birthday, I love you."

Instagram
Baby Doll

On the one-year anniversary of her dad's tragic death, Meadow posted this touching tribute photo on Instagram, simply saying, "I love you."

Instagram
Blue Eyed Babes

"Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world," wrote Meadow on her inaugural Instagram post for The Paul Walker Foundation on September 12, 2015.

Instagram
Pool Time

Meadow posted this super cute pool pic to Instagram on July 20, 2016, to raise awareness for The Paul Walker Foundation and its mission to "do good." On the website, a quote by film producer Brandon Birtell about his close friend is featured on the main page: "Paul was the kind of person that valued and respected others. He would go out of his way to do the simplest things from stopping to open the door for others, making sure he looked someone in the eye when they were speaking, or help someone that clearly needed to be helped." 

Instagram
Flower Child

Paul's daughter posted this throwback photo of the two dancing together to her over 1.5 million Instagram followers on September 12, 2017. She encouraged her followers to do good, writing, "In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! 

Instagram
Tongue's Out!

Gleefully sticking out her tongue, little Meadow jokes with her dad in this flashback photo she posted after Fast and Furious 7's first trailer aired. Since Paul's passing, Meadow has been working on moving forward while remembering her dad, and Tyrese Gibson, Paul's former co-star, revealed in an interview with People in April 2015, "She's really focused on her education and just spending a lot of quality time with her friends. That brings her a lot of joy."

Facebook
Black and White Studs

This sweet photo is the cover picture of The Paul Walker Foundation website, which promises to "continue to do the work that Paul started. We are focused on his passions and dedicated to his legacy. He is always in our hearts and we are reminded daily to do good and live life like Paul. Paul's passion for the ocean, a curious mind and a spontaneous heart lives on in The Paul Walker Foundation." 

