How Paul Walker's Beautiful Bond With Daughter Meadow Walker Lives On

Watch : Meadow Walker Says She Feels Dad Paul Walker's Spirit Around

Paul Walker didn't get to see his daughter, Meadow Walker, grow up. But his family knows he'd be beyond proud of the woman she's become in the decade since his untimely death in 2013.

"That was his pride and joy, his baby girl," Paul's younger brother Cody Walker exclusively told E! News ahead of what would have been the actor's 50th birthday on Sept. 12. "He loved her to death, he only wanted what's best for her."

Meadow, who Paul shared with ex Rebecca Soteros, was only 14 when her dad died and there was hardly a remembrance of the Fast and Furious franchise star that didn't mention how much he adored his kid.

"He loved being a dad," Cody reminisced at FuelFest Mid-Atlantic in Millville, N.J., the latest stop on the motorsports tour he co-founded to benefit Reach Out Worldwide, the humanitarian aid organization Paul started in 2010. "He had a lot of guilt for not being able to always be there."

Meaning, any misgivings Paul had about Hollywood stemmed from the fact that acting took him away from his No. 1 role.