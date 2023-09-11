Novak Djokovic Honors Kobe Bryant in Heartfelt Speech After US Open Win

After winning the Men’s US Open title, Novak Djokovic detailed the shirt he wore to honor the late Kobe Bryant: "He was one of the people I relied on the most."

Novak Djokovic is keeping the Mamba mentality close to his chest.

Moments after the tennis champ defeated Daniil Medvedev and won the Men's US Open title Sept. 10, the athlete unveiled a T-shirt featuring a photo of himself alongside NBA star Kobe Bryant. Written across the chest was, "Mamba Forever."

"I thought of doing this t-shirt eventually, if I get the chance to win the tournament, about seven days ago," he said after his win. "I didn't share it with anyone until a few days ago when I asked my people to help me out to make this shirt. Kobe was a close friend, we chatted a lot about the winner's mentality."

Novak, who also wore a zip-up with a 24 patch stitched on, detailed how the Lakers star had guided him throughout this career.

"When I was struggling with an injury and trying to make my comeback, work my way back to the top of the game, he was one of the people I relied on the most," the 24-time Grand Slam winner shared. He was always there for any kind of council, advice, any kind of support in the most friendly way."

In January 2020, Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna "Gigi" Bryant died in a tragic helicopter crash that also killed seven others.

"What happened a few years ago with him and his daughter passing hurt me deeply," the 36-year-old told the crowd at Arthur Ashe stadium. "I thought, 24 is the jersey that he wore when he became a legend of the Lakers and of world basketball. I thought it could be a nice, symbolic thing to acknowledge him for all the things he's done."

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

While Kobe may have been looking down, many celebs were front and center for the game.

