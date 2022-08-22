US Open Tennis Championships 2022 Packing Guide: Stadium-Approved Must-Haves to Beat the Heat

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The US Open Tennis Championships are here. If plan to watch in person, it's essential to be prepared. My mom and I go every year and it's a long day with a lot of walking. It's always super hot outside and/or downpouring with rain. Wearing a practical (yet cute) outfit and packing some essentials can really make the day so much better.
If you're not sure what to pack, you're in the right place. Unfortunately, you can't bring a huge bag into the stadium, but I have narrowed things down to include a list of essentials that you can easily bring in a small crossbody bag.
A Crossbody Bag
FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag
You're gonna want to be hands-free throughout the day. Wear this bag as a crossbody or a shoulder bag. It's compact, yet there's room for all of your small must-haves. There are 34 colorways to choose from. This bag has 16,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
WJCD Women Clear Purse
Here's another great option for the stadium. A clear bag makes it easier (and quicker) to get through security and it's so much easier to find what you're looking for throughout the day. This bag comes in 13 colors and it has 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A Neck Fan
Jisulife Portable Neck Fan
This is such an amazing find. Instead of holding up a mini fan to stay cool, go hands-free with this bladeless, quiet option. Your time at the stadium will be much more comfortable with a neck fan. This one comes in five colorways and it has 15,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A Portable Charger
Anker Portable Charger
Don't let your phone die at the stadium This portable charger is an absolute must to make it through the day. This one comes in two colors and it has 5-star Amazon reviews.
A Compact Poncho
Rain Ponchos for Adults Disposable- 5 Pack
Anyone who goes to the US Open every year knows to be prepared for rain and sweltering hot temperatures. Since you cannot bring umbrellas into the stadium and it's way too hot for a rain jacket, bring a clear poncho. This one folds up to fit in a small bag and it will come in handy (unfortunately). Plus, you can still see your cute outfit since it's clear.
This poncho has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A Collapsible Water Bottle
Nefeeko Collapsible Water Bottle
As long as your water bottle is empty, you are allowed to bring one into the stadium. Refilling a water bottle is a smart way to save money. This one is collapsible when it's empty, so you can fit it in a small bag. It comes in a bunch of colors and it has 1,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A Pair of Sunglasses
Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses
Do. Not. Forget. Your. Sunglasses. It's going to be so sunny if you're at the US Open during the day. A pair of sunglasses is an absolute must. These come in a ton of colors and have 6,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A Pair of Comfortable Shoes
Rothy's The Slip On Sneaker
Your shoes are so vital at the US Open. I cannot stress how much you'll be walking, especially if you're there during the day. These are very comfortable and you don't have to worry about them getting dirty since they are machine-washable.
A Visor
A Hair Tie
Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties- 8 Pieces
At this point, you're probably over me talking about how hot the weather is going to be. You're going to want to put your hair up at some point. Having hair ties in your bag is a smart move. These sets come in five colors and they have 41,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A Bottle of Hand Sanitizer
Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Variety Pack- 8 Pack
We all know why hand sanitizer is essential at this point. These mini hand sanitizers can be easily fastened to the outside of your bag, so they won't take up valuable storage space. This set has 8,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A ChapStick
ChapStick Moisturizer, SPF 15- Set of 3
Stocking up on ChapStick is always a good idea. Keep one of these in each of your bags. You'll get the hydration and SPF protection that your lips need with this set of three. This is truly a classic product, with 23,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A Travel-Size Sunscreen
CeraVe Sunscreen Stick SPF 50
You will never regret putting on sunscreen. This small stick is compact and easy to use on the go. Plus, you won't have the security worries that come with having a full-size liquid sunscreen in your bag. It has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A Bluetooth Tracker
Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker
You shouldn't separate from your stuff, but it does happen sometimes. That's why it's a smart call to have one of these Bluetooth trackers in your bag. They really come through in the clutch and they have 11,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
When is the 2022 US Open Tennis Championship?
The 2022 US Open Tennis Championships takes place from Mon, Aug 29, 2022 to Sun, Sep 11, 2022.
Where is the 2022 US Open Tennis Championship?
The tournament has taken place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, NY since 1978.
Where can I buy US Open Tickets?
You can get US Open tickets from Ticketmaster, Stubhub, and Seatgeek.
What am I allowed to bring into the stadium?
Check out the the list of prohibited items for the rules about which products you can/cannot bring into the stadium.
If you're looking for more clear bags, these picks are great for the sports games and concerts.