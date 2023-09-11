How Paul Walker's Family Plans to Honor Him on What Would've Been His 50th Birthday

Watch : Meadow Walker Says She Feels Dad Paul Walker's Spirit Around

Paul Walker's family is keeping him close to their hearts.

It's been nearly a decade since the Fast & Furious actor tragically passed away at the age of 40. And as his 50th birthday quickly approaches on Sept. 12, his loved ones—including brother Cody Walker—are continuing to honor his memory.

"I'll spend [Paul's birthday] like I always do, with my family," Cody told E! News at the 2023 FuelFest Mid-Atlantic Sept. 9. "For several years now, usually members of the family will take a picture of the sunset and then we text it around."

"Paul wasn't a big drinker, but when he would have something to drink, it'd be some sort of a whiskey," he continued. "So, sometimes we'll take a picture of the bottle and a little shot and we'll send it around, as it's like a little cheers type of a thing. But it's nothing big, I just want to be with my family. I've got three kids now."

Cody and his wife Felicia Knox are parents to daughter Remi Rogue Walker, 5, son Colt Knox Walker, 2, and baby boy Paul Barrett "Bear" Walker, 5 months, who shares a name with his late uncle.