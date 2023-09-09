Sarah Ferguson Shares Heartwarming Update on Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis One Year After Her Death

Sarah Ferguson shared a new photo and a heartwarming update about Queen Elizabeth II's dogs Muick and Sandy on the first anniversary of the monarch's passing.

Watch: Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Are Living LIKE ROYALTY in New Pics

Queen Elizabeth II's corgis are "thriving" one year after the death of their beloved owner.

Sarah Ferguson, who has been caring for Muick and Sandy along with her ex-husband-turned-roommate and the late monarch's son, Prince Andrew, has offered an update on the dogs on the first anniversary of the queen's passing at age 96.

"As we mourn a year on, we also celebrate the wonderful times we shared with Her Late Majesty the Queen," the Duchess of York said on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself cuddling the corgis in a yard. "She entrusted me with the care of her corgis Sandy and Muick and I am delighted to say they are thriving."

Andrew had originally gifted Muick and Sandy to his mother, who owned several dogs throughout her life. Following the Queen's death at age 96 in September 2022, the Pembroke Welsh corgis were shown awaiting the arrival of her coffin at Windsor Castle during her state funeral.

photos
Meet Queen Elizabeth II's Great-Grandchildren

Sarah has since posted on Instagram a few updates about the dogs, who live with her, Andrew and their Norfolk terriers at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

"I think they are exceptional and they're just very funny," the duchess told E! News about Muick and Sandy this past March. "I think, I'm sure, when they're chasing the air, I think they're looking at her. That's what I like to think. The squirrels are not in sight but they're still barking at something, so I think it might be her."

Scroll down for photos of the Queen's many dogs over the years:

Instagram / Sarah Ferguson
Muick & Sandy

The Queen's corgis play with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. Her ex-husband Prince Andrew, Duke of York, had originally gifted the dogs to the monarch. After her death, he and Sarah, who live together, took them in.

Peter Nicholls - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Awaiting Their Queen

Sandy and Muick, the Queen's surviving corgis, await the arrival of her coffin at Windsor Castle, her final resting place, following a state funeral Sept. 8, 2022.

STEVE PARSONS/POOL/AFP via Getty
Sweet Candy

The Queen pets her dorgi Candy while taking a break from observing a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees, in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle in February 2022.

The dog, one of four of her last pets, died months before the Queen passed away at age 96 on Sept. 8, 2022, according to multiple reports. She was survived by her corgis Muick and Sandy, who went to live with her son Prince Andrew and his ex-wife and roommate Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, as well as a cocker spaniel named Lissy.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Dog Mum

Queen Elizabeth II is joined by her dog family at her Sandringham estate.

Shutterstock
Bring Your Pup to Work

Her Majesty's pups ensemble by her feet as she meets with the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team at Buckingham Palace in 2002.

 

Shutterstock
Royal Entourage

Queen Elizabeth II and her two dogs step out during a royal engagement in 1991.

Reginald Davis/Shutterstock
Dog Day Afternoon

Queen Elizabeth II takes a walk with her corgi on the 30th anniversary of her accession to the throne in 1982.

Keystione/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
At Home

The Queen smiles as she poses with a corgi in 1970.

STF/AFP/Getty Images
Along for the Ride

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at King's Cross station with her dogs on October 15, 1969.

Historia/Shutterstock
Photo Shoot

Royal corgis join the Queen and Prince Andrew on the cover of Tatler in 1962.

Joan Williams/Shutterstock
Keeping Close

A pup relaxes by Queen Elizabeth II.

Bettmann/Getty Images
Travel Buddy

Her Majesty visits Balmoral Castle with one of her dogs in 1952.

AP/Shutterstock
Furry Friends

The Queen returns to London with two pups following a weekend in the country. 

Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Childhood Companion

Queen Elizabeth II, then known as Princess Elizabeth, with two corgi dogs in 1936. 

Historia/Shutterstock
Snuggles

The future queen cuddles with a pup at her childhood home in 1936.

