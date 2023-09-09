Sarah Ferguson Shares Heartwarming Update on Queen Elizabeth II's Corgis One Year After Her Death

Watch : Queen Elizabeth's Corgis Are Living LIKE ROYALTY in New Pics

Queen Elizabeth II's corgis are "thriving" one year after the death of their beloved owner.

Sarah Ferguson, who has been caring for Muick and Sandy along with her ex-husband-turned-roommate and the late monarch's son, Prince Andrew, has offered an update on the dogs on the first anniversary of the queen's passing at age 96.

"As we mourn a year on, we also celebrate the wonderful times we shared with Her Late Majesty the Queen," the Duchess of York said on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself cuddling the corgis in a yard. "She entrusted me with the care of her corgis Sandy and Muick and I am delighted to say they are thriving."

Andrew had originally gifted Muick and Sandy to his mother, who owned several dogs throughout her life. Following the Queen's death at age 96 in September 2022, the Pembroke Welsh corgis were shown awaiting the arrival of her coffin at Windsor Castle during her state funeral.