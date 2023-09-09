Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Looks Unrecognizable Debuting Shaved Head

Angus T. Jones is looking like a completely different man nowadays.
The Two and Half Men star, who appeared on the show as a child actor, debuted a shaved haircut while running errands on Aug. 28, appearing unrecognizable as he went about his day.
As seen in pictures from the outing, Angus, 29, rocked a bald look accompanied with his usual bushy beard. He kept it casual in a black shirt, gray shirts and eyeglasses, all the while moving his bike down a path.
Last month, Angus was also spotted taking a stroll during a sunny Los Angeles day—with one surprisingly retro accessory. For the occasion, he wore a gray hoodie with the sleeves rolled up, black shorts and black sneakers. The actor stayed hydrated for his walk around a Sherman Oaks neighborhood, holding an oversized waterbottle in one hand and—brace yourself—a flip phone in the other.
The outings come almost a month before Angus marks a special milestone—entering his 30s on Oct. 8. As for how his 20s went, Angus experienced the last decade largely away from the public eye after leaving Two and Half Men, in which he starred alongside Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen.
Angus parted ways the show in 2012 after being baptized by the Seventh-day Adventist Church of North America. As for why, he told Houston outlet KHOU in 2014 that the sitcom no longer sat right with him.
"It was making light of topics in our world that are really problems for a lot of people," he said. "I was a paid hypocrite because I wasn't OK with it, but I was still doing it."
Since then, Angus has developed a new mindset in life.
"I got pretty doomsday with my thinking for a long time, but now I'm having fun and enjoying where I'm at," he told People in 2016. "I no longer feel like every step I take is on a land mine."
