Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Looks Unrecognizable Debuting Shaved Head

Watch : "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE

Angus T. Jones is looking like a completely different man nowadays.

The Two and Half Men star, who appeared on the show as a child actor, debuted a shaved haircut while running errands on Aug. 28, appearing unrecognizable as he went about his day.

As seen in pictures from the outing, Angus, 29, rocked a bald look accompanied with his usual bushy beard. He kept it casual in a black shirt, gray shirts and eyeglasses, all the while moving his bike down a path.

Last month, Angus was also spotted taking a stroll during a sunny Los Angeles day—with one surprisingly retro accessory. For the occasion, he wore a gray hoodie with the sleeves rolled up, black shorts and black sneakers. The actor stayed hydrated for his walk around a Sherman Oaks neighborhood, holding an oversized waterbottle in one hand and—brace yourself—a flip phone in the other.