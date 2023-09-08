We're Confident You'll Love Hailey and Justin Bieber's Coordinating Date Night Style

Hailey and Justin Bieber coordinated their outfits for a date night out to sushi ahead of their fifth wedding anniversary, both keeping it casual and donning denim fits.

By Alexandra Bellusci Sep 08, 2023 9:00 PMTags
Justin BieberCouplesCelebritiesHailey Bieber
Watch: Justin Bieber Asks Hailey Bieber About Their Marriage

Justin Bieber and his favorite girl slayed their recent date night.

The "Peaches" singer and wife Hailey Bieber were spotted holding hands while out to dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Sept. 5 and the pair were certainly dressed to impress. Keeping it casual yet chic, Hailey wore a white t-shirt, with blue jeans, a black leather jacket and black loafers. She accessorized her look with black sunglasses and a massive diamond "B" necklace.

And when it comes to matching his wife, Justin certainly never says never. After all, he also sported a white t-shirt too, with the same light-washed denim jeans, accessorizing the look with white sneakers and a green and purple snapback.

The sushi outing comes just days before the pair celebrate five years married. And Hailey, who tied the knot with Justin at a 2018 New York City courthouse and again in a lavish 2019 ceremony, has spoken about how she and the Grammy winner keep the romance alive

photos
Inside Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Getaway to the South of France With Justine Skye and More Stars

"My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," the Rhode Beauty founder told Vogue Australia in March—conducted at the couple's Beverly Hills home with her husband of four years posing the questions. "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."

Not only is Hailey is one less lonely girl, she is also confident in the foundation they have built.

"At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work," she said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2022. "And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."

 As for now, Justin has been by Hailey's side through all the ups and downs, including a heart procedure

"I just think life is changing all the time," the 27-year-old noted. "Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this s--t as it comes, you know? There's a reason they say 'for better or for worse.' Like, that's for real!"

 

Backgrid

Trending Stories

1

Julie & Todd Chrisley to Be Released From Prison Earlier Than Expected

2
Update!

The Most Shocking Revelations From Danny Masterson's First Rape Trial

3

Names of Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis' Twins Revealed

And Justin, 29, who went through his own health scare when he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2022, couldn't agree more with the model's sentiments.

"Hailey's very logical and structured, which I need," he admitted to Vogue in 2019. "I've always wanted security—with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that's certain. And that...is my baby boo."

And to see more of the Biebers' cutest pics, keep scrolling…

 

Instagram
Sky High

The couple looks over the moon in love as they get ready to jet set off to a mystery spot.

Instagram
"My Little Bean"

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber look so darn cute cuddled up together!

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

The two looked so happy when the singer wrapped himself around the model while out on the lake.

Instagram
Hot and Steamy

Justin and Hailey couldn't keep their hands off each other while making out in the water.

Instagram
Engagement Announcement

In July 2018, Justin confirmed his engagement to Hailey in a lengthy Instagram post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

Instagram
The Next Step

He also shared this shot as part of the engagement announcement, writing, "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!" He added, "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!

Instagram
Kisses for Days

The Biebers sharing a sweet smooch. "Hunny buns punkin," Justin captioned the photo. 

Instagram
Covered in Cake

The two enjoyed a very sweet smooch to celebrate their love. 

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Hailey posted this sweet pic in honor of her hubby's 25 birthday. 

Instagram
His Lips Are Sealed

"My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them," Justin shared. We're pretty jealous too! 

Instagram
Photo-booth or Bust

Could these two be any cuter?! "My only bubba," Hailey shared about the sweet pic. 

Instagram
Snow Bunnies

It may be cold outside, but they know how to keep each other warm. 

Instagram
Blurry Nights with Bae

This photo might be blurry, but one thing is clear—they're so in love! 

Instagram
Studio Vibes

Hailey supporting her man in the studio while he does what he loves. 

Instagram
Turn that Frown Around

Justin's pouty pucker is courtesy of his vacation ending. Very relateable! 

Instagram
Ride or Die

Once again, these two are absolutely slaying the relationship goals! "Go best friend that's my best friend," Justin captioned the pic. 

Instagram
Love and Faith

The couple who prays together, stays together. "I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most," Hailey captioned the shot with her hubby.

Instagram
Sunset Lovers

Amazing views for the gram. The sunset is also pretty nice! 

Instagram
The Biebers

One of their first official shots as husband and wife! 

Instagram
Posted Up

Even in this photo taken years ago, this pair was picture-perfect.

Instagram
No More Hiding

In January 2016, the two decided they weren't going to hide their romance any longer, and this photo of them kissing quickly circulated throughout the internet.

Instagram
Sharing Is Caring

Hailey decided to lend a helping hand in January 2015 when she gave Justin her hair-tie right off her wrist!

Instagram
Glasses and Grins

They might not have been together when this photo was taken in June 2015, but they sure did look good together!

Instagram
Silly Selfie

In this photo from May 2015, the "Baby" singer rocked a fake mustache while the model sweetly posed behind him.

Instagram
Famous Friends

In December 2014, Kendall Jenner joined Justin and Hailey for a Nerf gun night!

Instagram
Denying the Romance Rumors

Earlier in December, the A-lister took to Instagram to shut down any dating speculation between him and Hailey. "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise," he wrote. Hmmmmm. Foreshadowing much?

Instagram
Clippers Club

Back in 2014, Hailey and Justin were cool and coordinated, rocking LA Clippers gear as they hung out together as friends.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Julie & Todd Chrisley to Be Released From Prison Earlier Than Expected

2
Update!

The Most Shocking Revelations From Danny Masterson's First Rape Trial

3

Names of Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis' Twins Revealed

4
Exclusive

Sharon Osbourne Reveals the Rudest Celebrity She's Ever Met

5

Leah Remini Speaks Out After "Dangerous" Danny Masterson Is Sentenced