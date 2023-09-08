We're Confident You'll Love Hailey and Justin Bieber's Coordinating Date Night Style

Justin Bieber and his favorite girl slayed their recent date night.
The "Peaches" singer and wife Hailey Bieber were spotted holding hands while out to dinner at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Sept. 5 and the pair were certainly dressed to impress. Keeping it casual yet chic, Hailey wore a white t-shirt, with blue jeans, a black leather jacket and black loafers. She accessorized her look with black sunglasses and a massive diamond "B" necklace.
And when it comes to matching his wife, Justin certainly never says never. After all, he also sported a white t-shirt too, with the same light-washed denim jeans, accessorizing the look with white sneakers and a green and purple snapback.
The sushi outing comes just days before the pair celebrate five years married. And Hailey, who tied the knot with Justin at a 2018 New York City courthouse and again in a lavish 2019 ceremony, has spoken about how she and the Grammy winner keep the romance alive.
"My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," the Rhode Beauty founder told Vogue Australia in March—conducted at the couple's Beverly Hills home with her husband of four years posing the questions. "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."
Not only is Hailey is one less lonely girl, she is also confident in the foundation they have built.
"At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work," she said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2022. "And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."
As for now, Justin has been by Hailey's side through all the ups and downs, including a heart procedure.
"I just think life is changing all the time," the 27-year-old noted. "Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this s--t as it comes, you know? There's a reason they say 'for better or for worse.' Like, that's for real!"
And Justin, 29, who went through his own health scare when he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2022, couldn't agree more with the model's sentiments.
"Hailey's very logical and structured, which I need," he admitted to Vogue in 2019. "I've always wanted security—with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that's certain. And that...is my baby boo."
And to see more of the Biebers' cutest pics, keep scrolling…