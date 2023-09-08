We're Confident You'll Love Hailey and Justin Bieber's Coordinating Date Night Style

"My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have," the Rhode Beauty founder told Vogue Australia in March—conducted at the couple's Beverly Hills home with her husband of four years posing the questions. "Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with."

Not only is Hailey is one less lonely girl, she is also confident in the foundation they have built.

"At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work," she said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2022. "And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."

As for now, Justin has been by Hailey's side through all the ups and downs, including a heart procedure.

"I just think life is changing all the time," the 27-year-old noted. "Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues. You have to figure out how to deal with this s--t as it comes, you know? There's a reason they say 'for better or for worse.' Like, that's for real!"