Maria Sharapova’s Guide to the US Open: Tips To Beat the Heat and Ace the Day

We interviewed Maria Sharapova because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Maria is a paid spokesperson for evian and Wolf and Shepherd. She is an investor in Supergoop!. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Drinking water consistently is an important aspect of any wellness routine. Tennis icon Maria Sharapova's go-to water is evian and it has been a pivotal part of her journey throughout the years. She explained, "I've evolved from being a professional athlete to having business ventures off the court. Now, being a mother I know the importance of hydration and it has an entirely new meaning from when I was playing, especially in the first year as a mother."

She elaborated, "The first six months, you're coming into your own breastfeeding and drinking as much water as you can. Through being an athlete and becoming a mother, I have been able to see how impactful water is in my life." The evian products have been a constant in Maria's life and the US Open, as the official water sponsor for years.

For the 2023 US Open, Maria and evian created a unique activation with a floating tennis court, which is the coolest way to enjoy the men's finals. In an exclusive E! interview, Maria discussed the SS evian activation, hacks for attending the US Open, and her mom must-haves.