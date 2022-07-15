Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Alexander Gilkes

Watch : The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More

Maria Sharapova has traded in the tennis shoes for baby shoes.

The tennis star and her partner Alexander Gilkes have welcomed their first child together, a bundle of joy named Theodore.

Maria announced the baby's birth on Instagram, sharing a glimpse at Theodore in a photo of herself and Alexander looking down at their little one. Pairing this sweet image with a caption, Maria noted that Theodore was born on July 1, 2022. She added, "The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for."

Maria shared the news of her pregnancy on her 35th birthday in April with a photo of herself and her baby bump on the beach.

"Precious beginnings!!!" She wrote on April 19. "Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty."

But, of course, that's not her only specialty, as during her tennis career, Maria snagged five Grand Slam titles. However, in February 2020, she announced that she was closing the chapter on her 28-year tennis career.