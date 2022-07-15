Tennis Star Maria Sharapova Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Alexander Gilkes

Maria Sharapova has traded in the tennis shoes for baby shoes.
The tennis star and her partner Alexander Gilkes have welcomed their first child together, a bundle of joy named Theodore.
Maria announced the baby's birth on Instagram, sharing a glimpse at Theodore in a photo of herself and Alexander looking down at their little one. Pairing this sweet image with a caption, Maria noted that Theodore was born on July 1, 2022. She added, "The most beautiful, challenging, and rewarding gift our little family could ask for."
Maria shared the news of her pregnancy on her 35th birthday in April with a photo of herself and her baby bump on the beach.
"Precious beginnings!!!" She wrote on April 19. "Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty."
But, of course, that's not her only specialty, as during her tennis career, Maria snagged five Grand Slam titles. However, in February 2020, she announced that she was closing the chapter on her 28-year tennis career.
"Tennis showed me the world—and it showed me what I was made of," she captioned the post announcing her retirement. "It's how I tested myself and how I measured my growth."
Looking towards the future, Maria also touched on what was to come.
"And so in whatever I might choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I'll still be pushing," she added. "I'll still be climbing. I'll still be growing."
Motherhood is the just latest chapter for the former tennis pro, and it's one we know she's going to ace.