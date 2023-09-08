Jessica Alba's Comments About Her Bond With Her Kids Are Sweet as Honey

Watch : Jessica Alba & Lizzy Mathis Gush Over Taylor Swift Concert

Jessica Alba has a fantastic outlook on her experience with motherhood.



Though the Honey alum—who shares kids Honor, 15, Haven, 12, and Hayes, 5, with husband Cash Warren—has moved past the baby stage of parenthood, she's still learning something new each step of the way.

"I think every stage of parenting has brought me tremendous amount of joy," Jessica told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "My kids school me for sure. They each have their own little needs or what they need from me or what they want from me. I love that they aren't shy about letting me know."

And she's taken the lessons she's learned from being schooled to heart. As the Fantastic Four star explained, her son Hayes taught her to "laugh more and to be more unapologetically joyful."

"This guy, he just runs non-stop, and he just wakes up and he's on the go," she continued. "He's not self-conscious at all and I love that about him. But then he still has that tender side and likes to cuddle. I love it, I love every second of it."