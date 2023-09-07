Charlie Puth Is Engaged to Brooke Sansone: See Her Ring

Watch : Charlie Puth Goes IG Official With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone

This announcement will get your attention: Charlie Puth is engaged.

The "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer is set to tie the knot with Brooke Sansone, they announced on Instagram Sept. 7.

"I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes," he wrote, referencing his song lyrics. "I am the happiest, best version of myself and it is all because of you Brookie. I love you endlessly forever and ever and ever."

Alongside the announcement, Charlie shared photos of the duo celebrating with pizza and Diet Cokes at restaurant Lucali in Brooklyn, with Brooke's gorgeous diamond ring front and center in the sweet snaps.

After sharing the engagement news, the couple received a lot of love from friends and fellow stars, including John Legend who commented, "Congratulations!!"

Charlie and Brooke's relationship update comes nearly a year after they went Instagram official while celebrating his 31st birthday.