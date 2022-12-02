Charlie Puth Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone

Watch : Charlie Puth Takes Fans Backstage to His One Night Only Tour

Memories follow Charlie Puth left and right and he just shared one of those with the world.

Just one month after giving an update on his relationship status, the "Light Switch" singer went Instagram official with girlfriend Brooke Sansone on his 31st birthday.

"Ohhhhh I'm NOT a loser…'cause I didn't lose her!!!," Charlie wrote on Instagram Dec. 2 alongside photo booth pictures of the two smiling and playfully kissing. "(Happy birthday to me.)"

The singer revealed he was dating someone during an Oct. 18 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, telling host Howard Stern that he was "definitely" in love. He added that his girlfriend is "someone that I grew up with" in New Jersey.

"As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere," Charlie said, "it's nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time."

And now that Charlie's love switch has been turned on, he doesn't see it turning off anytime soon, sharing that he can see himself popping the question one day but if and when it happens he'll be keeping the news private.