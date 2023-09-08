How to Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs on TV and Online

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are coming on September 12. Here's how to watch, who's performing and presenting and other details on the monumental night in music.

By Alexandra Bellusci Sep 08, 2023 11:00 AMTags
BeyoncéMiley CyrusSean "Diddy" CombsEminemTaylor SwiftDemi LovatoShakiraJared LetoDrakeLil WayneNicki MinajCelebritiesSam SmithFrench MontanaKelsea BalleriniSZAAnittaBlackpinkMTV VMAsCharli D'AmelioOlivia RodrigoDoja Cat
Watch: Nicki Minaj PRAISES Taylor Swift After 2022 MTV VMAs

Time to moonwalk over to your televisions as the MTV Video Music Awards are back. 

The 2023 MTV VMAs are set to go down live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12.—and E! News has you covered on what to expect from one of the most highly anticipated nights in music.

Presenters for this year's ceremony include Bebe Rexha, Charli D'Amelio, French Montana, Ice Spice, Jared Leto and many more.

As for the star-studded performances viewers can except? Well, Lil Wayne—who is also nominated for an MTV Video Music Award for Best Hip-Hop Video—is making his return to the VMAs stage with his first performance in over a decade. The rapper is set to perform his single "Kat Food" at the show.

But the "Lollipop" artist isn't the only one performing at the VMAs after a longtime hiatus. In fact, also set to hit the stage for the first time in two decades is P. Diddy. During the ceremony he'll also be honored with the Global Icon Award.

As for the other music legends scoring major achievements? Well, fans know Shakira's accomplishments don't lie, which is why she's set to accept the Video Vanguard Award along with performing as well.

Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the 2023 MTV VMAs...

photos
MTV VMAs: The Most Memorable Moments of All Time

When are the 2023 MTV VMAs and when do they start?

The 2023 MTV VMAs will take place on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on MTV.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Speaks Out After "Dangerous" Danny Masterson Is Sentenced

2

Miley Cyrus Reveals the Day She Knew Liam Hemsworth Marriage Was Over

3
Update!

The Most Shocking Revelations From Danny Masterson's First Rape Trial

Where will the 2023 MTV VMAs be held?

The 2023 MTV VMAs will return to New Jersey's Prudential Center in Newark. The award show was previously held in the Garden State in 2019 (hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco) and then at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York in 2021 before coming back to the Prudential Center in 2022.

How can you watch this year's MTV VMAs?

The VMAs will air live simultaneously on multiple channels, including BET, BET Her, VH1, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network

Viewers can also catch the show through an MTV.com live stream or on Paramount+.

KMazur/WireImage

Who is hosting the 2023 MTV VMAs?

MTV has yet to announce a host for this year's VMs, however they did reveal that Saweetie will host a 90-minute pre-show, which airs live from 6:30 to 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, MTV2, CMT and Logo.

Who is nominated for the 2023 MTV VMAs?

Nominees include Taylor Swift who leads the nominations with 11 nods. Next up is SZA with eight nods followed by Blackpink, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo with six each. Additionally, Kim Petras and Sam SmithBeyoncéDrakeKarol GMetro Boomin, Ice Spice, Diddy and Shakira all have five nods.

The "Whenever, Wherever" singer is taking home a gold-plated moonperson for the coveted 2023 VMA Video Vanguard Award, which, according to a press release from MTV, recognizes artists for their "outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture."

Diddy will be honored with the Global Icon Award due to his impact on music. Per MTV, this award is given to "an artist or band whose unparalleled career, continued impact, and influence have maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape."

Previous recipients of the Global Icon Award include Red Hot Chili PeppersEminem, Green Day and Foo Fighters

Click here for the full list of nominees.

KMazur/WireImage

Who's performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs?

A whole lot of fan favorites will take to the VMAs stage to perform, including AnittaDemi LovatoKelsea Ballerini, Måneskin and more.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Leah Remini Speaks Out After "Dangerous" Danny Masterson Is Sentenced

2

Miley Cyrus Reveals the Day She Knew Liam Hemsworth Marriage Was Over

3
Update!

The Most Shocking Revelations From Danny Masterson's First Rape Trial

4

Jennifer Love Hewitt Addresses Comments That She Looks Different

5
Exclusive

Bethany Joy Lenz Shares How She Left a Cult