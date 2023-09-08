How to Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs on TV and Online

Time to moonwalk over to your televisions as the MTV Video Music Awards are back.
The 2023 MTV VMAs are set to go down live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12.—and E! News has you covered on what to expect from one of the most highly anticipated nights in music.
Presenters for this year's ceremony include Bebe Rexha, Charli D'Amelio, French Montana, Ice Spice, Jared Leto and many more.
As for the star-studded performances viewers can except? Well, Lil Wayne—who is also nominated for an MTV Video Music Award for Best Hip-Hop Video—is making his return to the VMAs stage with his first performance in over a decade. The rapper is set to perform his single "Kat Food" at the show.
But the "Lollipop" artist isn't the only one performing at the VMAs after a longtime hiatus. In fact, also set to hit the stage for the first time in two decades is P. Diddy. During the ceremony he'll also be honored with the Global Icon Award.
As for the other music legends scoring major achievements? Well, fans know Shakira's accomplishments don't lie, which is why she's set to accept the Video Vanguard Award along with performing as well.
Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about the 2023 MTV VMAs...
When are the 2023 MTV VMAs and when do they start?
The 2023 MTV VMAs will take place on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on MTV.
Where will the 2023 MTV VMAs be held?
The 2023 MTV VMAs will return to New Jersey's Prudential Center in Newark. The award show was previously held in the Garden State in 2019 (hosted by comedian Sebastian Maniscalco) and then at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York in 2021 before coming back to the Prudential Center in 2022.
How can you watch this year's MTV VMAs?
The VMAs will air live simultaneously on multiple channels, including BET, BET Her, VH1, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon and Paramount Network
Viewers can also catch the show through an MTV.com live stream or on Paramount+.
Who is hosting the 2023 MTV VMAs?
MTV has yet to announce a host for this year's VMs, however they did reveal that Saweetie will host a 90-minute pre-show, which airs live from 6:30 to 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV, MTV2, CMT and Logo.
Who is nominated for the 2023 MTV VMAs?
Nominees include Taylor Swift who leads the nominations with 11 nods. Next up is SZA with eight nods followed by Blackpink, Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo with six each. Additionally, Kim Petras and Sam Smith, Beyoncé, Drake, Karol G, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Diddy and Shakira all have five nods.
The "Whenever, Wherever" singer is taking home a gold-plated moonperson for the coveted 2023 VMA Video Vanguard Award, which, according to a press release from MTV, recognizes artists for their "outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture."
Diddy will be honored with the Global Icon Award due to his impact on music. Per MTV, this award is given to "an artist or band whose unparalleled career, continued impact, and influence have maintained a unique level of global success in music and beyond, leaving an indelible mark on the music landscape."
Previous recipients of the Global Icon Award include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Eminem, Green Day and Foo Fighters.
Who's performing at the 2023 MTV VMAs?
A whole lot of fan favorites will take to the VMAs stage to perform, including Anitta, Demi Lovato, Kelsea Ballerini, Måneskin and more.