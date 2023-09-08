How to Watch the 2023 MTV VMAs on TV and Online

Watch : Nicki Minaj PRAISES Taylor Swift After 2022 MTV VMAs

Time to moonwalk over to your televisions as the MTV Video Music Awards are back.

The 2023 MTV VMAs are set to go down live from New Jersey's Prudential Center on Tuesday, Sept. 12.—and E! News has you covered on what to expect from one of the most highly anticipated nights in music.

Presenters for this year's ceremony include Bebe Rexha, Charli D'Amelio, French Montana, Ice Spice, Jared Leto and many more.

As for the star-studded performances viewers can except? Well, Lil Wayne—who is also nominated for an MTV Video Music Award for Best Hip-Hop Video—is making his return to the VMAs stage with his first performance in over a decade. The rapper is set to perform his single "Kat Food" at the show.

But the "Lollipop" artist isn't the only one performing at the VMAs after a longtime hiatus. In fact, also set to hit the stage for the first time in two decades is P. Diddy. During the ceremony he'll also be honored with the Global Icon Award.

As for the other music legends scoring major achievements? Well, fans know Shakira's accomplishments don't lie, which is why she's set to accept the Video Vanguard Award along with performing as well.

