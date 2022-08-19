Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Global Icon Award at 2022 MTV VMAs

Watch : MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About

Standing in line to see a show tonight? Well, don't forget about the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards later this month.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to receive the Global Icon Award at this year's VMAs. But that's not all. The band will return to the VMAs stage for the first time in more than two decades to perform, as the last time they rocked out at the event was in 2000 when they received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

The legendary group—whose members include singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante—are in good company, as the Foo Fighters, Queen, Whitney Houston, Eminem, Green Day and U2 are among past Global Icon Award recipients.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers already have eight Video Music Awards, and the Global Icon honor may not be the only Moonperson trophy they add to their shelf. The group is also nominated in the Best Rock category for their hit "Black Summer."