See Michael Jackson’s Sons Blanket and Prince in New Jackson Family Photo

Love never felt so good for Michael Jackson's family.

The late music icon's family, including sons Prince Jackson and Bigi Jackson (nicknamed Blanket for years), were all photographed together in a rare picture at a Las Vegas event.

In the photo, Prince, 26, is seen standing next to girlfriend Molly Schirmang as he's surrounded by the rest of his family.

Meanwhile, Bigi, 21, looked so grown up in the snapshot as he stood next to his uncle Jackie Jackson, who was accompanied by wife Emily Besselink and his 9-year-old twin sons Jaylen and River Jackson and daughter Brandi Jackson, 41. (Jackie shares Brandi with Enid Arden Span, his ex-wife who died in 1997.)

"A special family gathering," read the Jackson family's Facebook caption on Aug. 31. "@michaeljackson's Blue Sapphire Birthday Celebration."

The festivities were held in honor of what would've been Michael's 65th birthday, marking a special appearance from Bigi who has kept away from the public eye since his father's 2009 death.