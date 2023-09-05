Why Chase Chrisley Says He'll Never Get Back Together With Ex Emmy Medders After Breakup

Watch : Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders Call Off Their Engagement

Chase Chrisley has no regrets about calling off his engagement to Emmy Medders.

Over a month after the Chrisley Knows Best alum announced he and his ex-fiancée had broken up after three year together, Chase is finally sharing insight into what went wrong with their romance.

"Our entire relationship, it wasn't all bad times," the 27-year-old revealed on the Sept. 5 episode of sister Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast. "I've got a lot of s--t I'm dealing with, she's got a lot of s--t she's dealing with. She just chose to leave me while I was dealing with my s--t, but we mutually agreed to part ways."

Since splitting in July, the newly single reality star says he's officially moved on from Emmy.

"It was rough there for a little while but I'm over it now," Chase noted. "God hears conversations we don't hear and sees things we don't see. He moved her out of my life and I'm grateful for that because it clearly was not meant to be."