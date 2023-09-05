Why Chase Chrisley Says He'll Never Get Back Together With Ex Emmy Medders After Breakup

Chase Chrisley has no regrets about calling off his engagement to Emmy Medders.
Over a month after the Chrisley Knows Best alum announced he and his ex-fiancée had broken up after three year together, Chase is finally sharing insight into what went wrong with their romance.
"Our entire relationship, it wasn't all bad times," the 27-year-old revealed on the Sept. 5 episode of sister Savannah Chrisley's Unlocked podcast. "I've got a lot of s--t I'm dealing with, she's got a lot of s--t she's dealing with. She just chose to leave me while I was dealing with my s--t, but we mutually agreed to part ways."
Since splitting in July, the newly single reality star says he's officially moved on from Emmy.
"It was rough there for a little while but I'm over it now," Chase noted. "God hears conversations we don't hear and sees things we don't see. He moved her out of my life and I'm grateful for that because it clearly was not meant to be."
While Chase admitted, "I made mistakes in our relationship, 100 percent," he said Emmy also shares the blame. "There was a lot of dirty s--t that went down that should have been handled differently," he continued. "Just the lack of respect was not there."
Before calling it quits earlier this summer, the former couple had opened up about their relationship issues. In fact, after getting engaged last October, Emmy revealed she and Chase actually experienced a "major breakup" at one point while dating. But while they were able to work through things at the time, the Growing Up Chrisley star has indicated that will not be the case this time around.
Chase has officially closed the door on a possible reconciliation. "Not a chance in hell," the reality star added. "That would never happen because I've seen too much. I've seen true colors."
However, Chase isn't holding on to any resentment towards his former fiancée.
"I don't want to come across like I'm s--ting on Emmy," he concluded. "I do wish her nothing but the best, but there was some s---ty s--t that went down."