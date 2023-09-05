Revisiting Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Love Story Will Have You Sending Out an S.O.S

Watch : Joe Jonas Files for Divorce from Sophie Turner

Winter is coming, or at least that's how it feels after this news.

On Sept. 5, Joe Jonas officially filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, according to documents obtained by E! News. In the court paperwork, which was filed in Miami Dade County, Joe stated that their four-year marriage "is irretrievably broken."

The confirmation comes after rumors began circulating in early September that Joe had obtained a divorce lawyer. And though Joe tried squashing those reports by sharing images wearing his wedding ring, the couple—who share daughter Willa, 3, and another daughter, 13 months whose name has not been made public—has burned up… and out for good.

But whatever happens, we'll always be suckers for what was.

Like how they instantly clicked on their first date in 2016. "I expected him to show up with security and everything," the Game of Thrones alum recalled to Elle UK. "I thought he would be such a d--k. The best thing was that he didn't bring security. I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner, and we just talked."