Revisiting Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Love Story Will Have You Sending Out an S.O.S

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have broken up after four years of marriage with the singer filing for divorce Sept. 5. Relive the parents of two's sweetest moments over the years here.

Watch: Joe Jonas Files for Divorce from Sophie Turner

Winter is coming, or at least that's how it feels after this news. 

On Sept. 5, Joe Jonas officially filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, according to documents obtained by E! News. In the court paperwork, which was filed in Miami Dade County, Joe stated that their four-year marriage "is irretrievably broken."

The confirmation comes after rumors began circulating in early September that Joe had obtained a divorce lawyer. And though Joe tried squashing those reports by sharing images wearing his wedding ring, the couple—who share daughter Willa, 3, and another daughter, 13 months whose name has not been made public—has burned up… and out for good.

But whatever happens, we'll always be suckers for what was.

Like how they instantly clicked on their first date in 2016. "I expected him to show up with security and everything," the Game of Thrones alum recalled to Elle UK. "I thought he would be such a d--k. The best thing was that he didn't bring security. I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner, and we just talked."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Red Carpet Date Nights

And talked and talked and talked. In 2017, they got engaged and eloped in Las Vegas two years later.

And just last month Sophie was seen supporting Joe at the Yankee Stadium stop of the Jonas Brothers' Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour. That same month, the 27-year-old shared a tribute to her husband in honor of his 34th birthday. Over a selfie of the them posing in matching green striped pajamas, shared to her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Happy birthday handsome."

Today was the first to report the news of Joe and Sophie's confirmed split. 

Now, relive more of their sweetest moments from the very start of their relationship below… 

INSTARimages.com
Welcome to Miami

Romance rumors swirled as Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were first spotted together at the MTV EMAs in November 2016. The duo were then spotted holding hands in Miami the following month.

AKM-GSI
Catch Up

The lovebirds were spotted arriving to CAA's Golden Globes party at Catch LA in December 2016.

AKM-GSI
Choice Couple

In January 2017, the hot couple left a People Choice Awards after party hosted by DNCE. The pair left hand-in-hand and then got into a car together.

BKNY / AKM-GSI
Arm-in-Arm

The duo locked arms after a dinner date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
March On

The pair were spotted at LAX on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.

Moryc Welt/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
New Kids on the Block

The singer was seen taking a romantic stroll with his girlfriend, who was wearing a New Kids on the Block shirt, through the SoHo district of New York City on April 13, 2017. Joe was spotted writing on his hands courtesy of his new lady, some of which read "Joe gives me da good good."

Instagram
I Heart NY

The pair were photographed while out on the town in NYC in May.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Jean Genies

Rocking denim-on-denim looks, Joe and Sophie walked it out in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on May 3, 2017.

J. Webber / Splash News
Work It Out

Wearing workout clothes, the two held hands while taking a romantic stroll in the East Village neighborhood of NYC.

Malibu Joe/ / BACKGRID
Weekend Warriors

The duo walked arm in arm as they took a stroll through Venice, CA. Joe looked like quite the tourist, carrying a small camera and taking photos around town. Joe and Sophie picked a local restaurant to have lunch on the patio to bring their weekend to a end.

James Devaney/GC Images
Puppy Love

The twosome walked their dog on September 7, 2017 in New York City.

Gotham/GC Images
PDA Alert!

The two made out at the 2018 U.S. Open.

@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID
Double Date

At London's 34 Restaurant, the loved-up pair joined Nick Jonas and then-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra to help ring in the Bollywood star's 36th birthday in July 2018.

Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID
Halloween is Here

For the October 2018 holiday, he cheekily dressed as her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. She went as an adorable elephant.

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com
Lavish Looks

The pair celebrated his brother Nick Jonas' wedding to Priyanka Chopra in Dehli, India on December 4, 2018.

JD Images/Shutterstock
Melts the Heart

She warmed him up with a kiss on the cheek at a March 2019 Rangers vs. Red Wings hockey game in NYC.

Instagram / Priyanka Chopra
Sucker For You

The actress—along with Chopra and Danielle Jonas—supported her beau and his brothers Nick and Joe at their April 2019 concert in Champs Downtown, a Penn State college bar.

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Rulers of Winterfell

The Game of Thrones fan was happy to be her plus-one to the HBO hit's season eight premiere in NYC on April 3, 2019.

Instagram
Queen of the North

The Game of Thrones actress cheekily reunites with Jack Gleeson, her tyrannical lover from the show, with her real life beau inside the show's premiere party.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp
They Do!

After the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, the duo shocked fans with a surprise wedding at a local Las Vegas chapel. As the couple exchanged ring pops—an Elvis impersonator officiated—pal Diplo captured the moment for Instagram live. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Power Couple

After tying the knot in Sin City, the newlyweds lit up the 2019 Met Gala red carpet with their eye-catching designs and demure poses. This marked their first official event as a married couple.

Brian Ach/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Fashion Statements

The pair served lewks at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show in New York City.

Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock
Chasing Happiness

The couple brings the glitz and the glam to the Jonas BrothersChasing Happiness documentary premiere.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Strike a Pose

The two lovebirds attend the Dark Phoenix premiere in Los Angeles and the "Sucker" singer couldn't be more in awe of his leading lady. "I am so proud of you @sophiet and how hard you worked on this film," he shares on Instagram. "You did the research, you did the work, and you delivered. I loved this movie!!"

Gotham/GC Images
Dog Days

The newlyweds go for an afternoon stroll with their dogs, Porky and Waldo.

Instagram
We'll Always Have Paris

The two smooch in front of the Eiffel tower just shy of a week before they tied the knot in a second wedding ceremony in France.

Instagram
Cuddle Buddies

Jonas shared this sweet snap on Instagram with the caption, "Nap game strong."

Neil Warner/MEGA
Instagram Husband

The two get playful at Jardin De Tuileries in Paris days before their second wedding.

KCS Presse / MEGA
L'Amour

The two are spotted in France days before their second wedding.

Instagram / corbingurkin
You May Kiss the Bride, Again!

The beaming couple walk down the aisle after their second ceremony. Turner wore a stunning, custom-designed Louis Vuitton dress that was only outshined by the bride.

