Revisiting Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Love Story Will Have You Sending Out an S.O.S

Winter is coming, or at least that's how it feels after this news.
On Sept. 5, Joe Jonas officially filed for divorce from Sophie Turner, according to documents obtained by E! News. In the court paperwork, which was filed in Miami Dade County, Joe stated that their four-year marriage "is irretrievably broken."
The confirmation comes after rumors began circulating in early September that Joe had obtained a divorce lawyer. And though Joe tried squashing those reports by sharing images wearing his wedding ring, the couple—who share daughter Willa, 3, and another daughter, 13 months whose name has not been made public—has burned up… and out for good.
But whatever happens, we'll always be suckers for what was.
Like how they instantly clicked on their first date in 2016. "I expected him to show up with security and everything," the Game of Thrones alum recalled to Elle UK. "I thought he would be such a d--k. The best thing was that he didn't bring security. I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner, and we just talked."
And talked and talked and talked. In 2017, they got engaged and eloped in Las Vegas two years later.
And just last month Sophie was seen supporting Joe at the Yankee Stadium stop of the Jonas Brothers' Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour. That same month, the 27-year-old shared a tribute to her husband in honor of his 34th birthday. Over a selfie of the them posing in matching green striped pajamas, shared to her Instagram Story, she wrote, "Happy birthday handsome."
Today was the first to report the news of Joe and Sophie's confirmed split.
Now, relive more of their sweetest moments from the very start of their relationship below…
E! News and Today are both part of the NBCUniversal family.