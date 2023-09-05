Price Is Right Host Bob Barker’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Legendary Price Is Right Host Bob Barker Dead at 99

Bob Barker privately battled Alzheimer's before his death.

The legendary TV host, best known for the popular game show The Price Is Right passed away in August at age 99. His cause of death has been revealed as a result of Alzheimer's disease, per the death certificate obtained by TMZ. However, Barker never publicly addressed his diagnosis.

His death was first announced Aug. 26, with his rep Roger Neal sharing that Barker died from natural causes at his Hollywood Hills home.

"It is with profound sadness," the rep said in a statement to NBC News, "that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us."

Barker began his game show career hosting Truth and Consequences in the mid-‘50s before expanding his duties for the revival of The Price Is Right in 1972. As a fixture on daytime TV, he only missed one taping of the CBS series in his 35 years as host.