Why Whoopi Goldberg Missed The View's Season 27 Premiere

Watch : Whoopi Goldberg Walks Off The View During Miranda Lambert Debate

Don't worry, Whoopi Goldberg will be returning to The View's regularly scheduled programming ASAP.

After the longtime moderator missed the talk show's season 27 premiere, Joy Behar was quick to reassure fans.

"As you can see, Whoopi is not here. She has COVID," the 80-year-old said during the September 5 episode. "Yes, it's back. It's back! But she's on the mend. She's on the tail end, and she'll probably be back this week. But sorry she's not here, for those of you who were looking forward to seeing her."

Joy—the only original co-host still on the show—also made a quip about her 25 seasons at the Hot Topics table. "We're back. Thank you," the comedian said as she greeted the studio audience. "This is the premiere show of our 27th year on the air. I was here for all of it, except for two, when they canned me. When they sacked my behind."

And for this 27th season, the talk show saw all of the season 26 panelists—including Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro—back at the table.