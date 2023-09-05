Zendaya and Tom Holland's Love Is On Top After Date at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour

Zendaya and Tom Holland were among the many stars—including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Madix and Kelly Rowland—to attend Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles.

Zendaya and Tom Holland had a ***flawless night out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. 

The Spider-Man costars attended the singer's Sept. 4 Los Angeles show at SoFi Stadium, where they were spotted walking through the venue hand in hand and rocking out to hits like "Cuff It" and "ENERGY."

And fashion lovers will fall crazy in love with the couple's outfits: Zendaya wore a sparkly silver blazer over a matching crop top and shorts while Tom sported a black leather jacket over a Beyoncé T-shirt and dark pants.

If seeing them at the show is giving you deja vu, it may be because Zendaya and Tom were seen belting out the lyrics to "Love on Top" at Beyoncé's concert in Warsaw, Poland in June.

Of course, this should come as no surprise to their fans as the Euphoria actress has noted several times she's part of the Bey Hive—even giving a nod to the Grammy winner at the 2021 BET Awards with a similar Versace gown—and has gone to her concerts in the past.

"I haven't been to a concert this year ‘cause I've been so busy," Zendaya said in her "73 Questions" video for Vogue in 2019, "but we all know Beyoncé has the best concert."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Zendaya and Tom weren't the only stars at the show. To see more big names at the Renaissance World Tour's L.A. stop, keep reading.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Diana Ross

An extra sweet birthday. Diana Ross sang to Bey in honor of her special day Sept. 4.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood
Kerry Washington, Kelly Rowland & Meghan Markle

Girls' night out!

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi
Ariana Madix & Daniel Wai

Date night!

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for SoFi
Cynthia Bailey

Strike a pose.

Instagram
Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, North West & Kris Jenner

A star-studded night out.

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, North West, Penelope Disick

Selfie time.

Vanessa Bryant/ Instagram
Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka & Capri Bryant

Supporting Bey!

