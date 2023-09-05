Zendaya and Tom Holland's Love Is On Top After Date at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour

Watch : Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Joins Her Onstage on Renaissance Tour

Zendaya and Tom Holland had a ***flawless night out at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour.

The Spider-Man costars attended the singer's Sept. 4 Los Angeles show at SoFi Stadium, where they were spotted walking through the venue hand in hand and rocking out to hits like "Cuff It" and "ENERGY."

And fashion lovers will fall crazy in love with the couple's outfits: Zendaya wore a sparkly silver blazer over a matching crop top and shorts while Tom sported a black leather jacket over a Beyoncé T-shirt and dark pants.

If seeing them at the show is giving you deja vu, it may be because Zendaya and Tom were seen belting out the lyrics to "Love on Top" at Beyoncé's concert in Warsaw, Poland in June.

Of course, this should come as no surprise to their fans as the Euphoria actress has noted several times she's part of the Bey Hive—even giving a nod to the Grammy winner at the 2021 BET Awards with a similar Versace gown—and has gone to her concerts in the past.